Latest update April 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The world will not be the same again

Apr 06, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

Dem boys read something nice like fried rice. Dem boys nah know the author but dem boys want share it:
“We fall asleep in one world; and we wake up in another. Suddenly Disney is out of magic. Paris is no longer romantic.
New York does not stand up anymore. China is no longer a fortress. And Mecca is empty.
Hugs and kisses suddenly become weapons. And not visiting parents and friends becomes an act of love. Power, beauty and money are worthless when you can’t get the oxygen you’re fighting for.
The world continues its life and it is beautiful. It only puts humans in cages. I think it is sending us a message:
You are not necessary. The air, earth, water and sky without you are fine.
When you come back, remember you are my guests, not my master.”
Take note, politicians, especially Moses, the man that part the Red Sea, and Vulga de Larence.
Wanting to shut down de place which dem boys seh is all well and good to fight the virus, but de timing and how swiftly it was announced, dem boys smell wickedness in she.Just listen wah de Moses seh the next day when asked about SHECOM recount.
He tell all Guyana how SHECOM will have to mek de approaches at the right time to Soulja Bai with regards to any RECOUNT.
Smell anything ????
Talk half and lef the other half for Mother Earth.

More in this category

Sports

Port Kaituma Football Foundation – working to develop sports in Region One

Port Kaituma Football Foundation – working to develop sports...

Apr 06, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed Port Kaituma Football Foundation (PKFF) is one of the leading sports organisations in Region One. The body was formed in 2009 with the aim of developing sports in the area. Its...
Read More
Nial Smith is one to watch as he climbs the ladder in Windies cricket -Says Berbice hit hard by COVID-19

Nial Smith is one to watch as he climbs the...

Apr 06, 2020

GFF releases monthly news bulletin

GFF releases monthly news bulletin

Apr 06, 2020

CWI President talks about his first year in office Proud of transformational changes at CWI

CWI President talks about his first year in...

Apr 05, 2020

GMR&SC doing their part in COVID-19 fight

GMR&SC doing their part in COVID-19 fight

Apr 05, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians West Indies cricket comes of age, England beaten in their own backyard

What cricket means to West Indians West Indies...

Apr 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019