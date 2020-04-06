The world will not be the same again

Dem boys read something nice like fried rice. Dem boys nah know the author but dem boys want share it:

“We fall asleep in one world; and we wake up in another. Suddenly Disney is out of magic. Paris is no longer romantic.

New York does not stand up anymore. China is no longer a fortress. And Mecca is empty.

Hugs and kisses suddenly become weapons. And not visiting parents and friends becomes an act of love. Power, beauty and money are worthless when you can’t get the oxygen you’re fighting for.

The world continues its life and it is beautiful. It only puts humans in cages. I think it is sending us a message:

You are not necessary. The air, earth, water and sky without you are fine.

When you come back, remember you are my guests, not my master.”

Take note, politicians, especially Moses, the man that part the Red Sea, and Vulga de Larence.

Wanting to shut down de place which dem boys seh is all well and good to fight the virus, but de timing and how swiftly it was announced, dem boys smell wickedness in she.Just listen wah de Moses seh the next day when asked about SHECOM recount.

He tell all Guyana how SHECOM will have to mek de approaches at the right time to Soulja Bai with regards to any RECOUNT.

Smell anything ????

Talk half and lef the other half for Mother Earth.