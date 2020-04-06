Stabbed Timehri man begged for help before dying

Latest update April 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Police are desperately trying to ascertain who killed 24-year-old Lawrence Benjamin of Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
The investigators are also trying to determine the motive behind the killing.
Kaieteur News understands that Benjamin was stabbed to the neck and left side. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was taken after being discovered.
The father of one was discovered yesterday in a pool of blood in a white plastic chair under a shed in the community at around 09:45hrs.

Stabbed to death: Lawrence Benjamin

He was last seen alive by his mother at her Lot 50 Ice House Road home, in Timehri.
When contacted, Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon stated that “we don’t have the facts on how he received his injuries but what we know is that he was found under a shed sitting in a chair with stab wounds.”
When contacted, citizens in the area told Kaieteur News that Benjamin was not stabbed at the corner shop.
He was, however, seen running and calling for help with blood seeping from his wounds before he went and sit in the chair under the shop.
So far, no arrests have been made as police continue their investigations.

