Several vulnerable communities receive hampers as families hunker down

The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) on Sunday commenced the distribution of relief hampers to vulnerable communities as part of the government’s efforts to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana.

The hampers comprised food items and cleaning essentials.

The exercise, according to a government statement, saw over 200 households in Plastic City, West Bank Demerara and Tiger Bay, Georgetown receiving supplies. Residents in both communities were visibly satisfied with the donations.

Heading the exercise was Director-General of the CDC, Lt. Col. Kester Craig.

He noted that citizens across the country require assistance in these challenging times.

“Personnel from the CDC, the Rotary and Rotaract clubs, several other organisations and the military were mobilised to ensure that we provide relief supplies to those in need.”

Lt. Col. Craig further noted that focus is being “first placed on the most vulnerable population and we are going into the communities to ensure that everyone receives their supplies.”

Craig noted that this being the first such exercise of this nature conducted in Guyana; it will be evaluated to ensure that going forward the distribution process will continue to flow smoothly.

The CDC heads the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) which was activated on March 31, 2020, and aims to ensure the highest level of collaboration among all stakeholders to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus, enhance preparation and strengthen the local response to this global pandemic.

A number of the agencies working along with the NEOC include the Ministry of Communities, Food For the Poor, the Private Sector Commission, United Nations, the National Commission on Disabilities Guyana, the National Bureau of Statistics and the Guyana Defence Force.

The Director-General said the commission welcomes any assistance and donations from any company or individual who is willing to join the cause. Donations can be made in food supplies, personal care and sanitation supplies and financing.

Supplies can be delivered to the CDC’s headquarters, Thomas Road, Thomas Lands or cash or cheque deposits can be made to the commission’s Republic Bank account number 962356519938.

Food and hygiene supplies can be dropped off at the Thomas Lands location daily between 09:00 hours and 15:00hours.