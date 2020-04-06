Several arrested in Berbice for breaching COVID-19 orders

– citizens being educated on measures via PA system

Several persons are being processed for court after they failed to comply with the orders issued by Minister of Public Health in light of the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping across the world and infiltrating Guyana.

This was confirmed by the Region Six Commander, Calvin Brutus, yesterday.

Brutus explained that while many have been complying with the orders released Friday night, a few were found in breach of same.

He noted that a birthday party in Canefield, Galaxy Street, East Canje was in full swing Saturday night but soon came to an abrupt halt after his ranks were made aware.

He added that the DeeJay and the host were taken into custody and are being prepared for court.

“There are still some persons not adhering to the lockdown. There were three bars in Canje that were opened today (Sunday)…they are being processed for court along with one in Springlands…particularly bars and rum shops,” Brutus explained.

The Commander disclosed that while it is still to be determined what charges will be laid, he assured by tomorrow that would be sorted out.

It was further noted by Brutus that no private citizens were found in breach but leniency are being given to persons who may be heading home from work, etc.

“Most persons you would find on the road are either going home or going to work. We have to cater for them so if we pull them off the road, you will have to look at everything for them including care, meals everything…so we are exercising leniency in that regard,” he said.

According to Brutus, meetings were held at every station level within Berbice to educate the ranks on what was outlined in the orders.

He further stated that they have also embarked on educating residents throughout Berbice on the orders issued by way of announcements (PA system etc) using police patrol vehicles.

This, he said, is a medium to keep persons informed.

“This gazette was published on social media so a lot of persons read it. So what we did was go around and announce it just to make sure those don’t have access to social media will have an opportunity now to hear the announcements and thereafter we follow up to monitor now just to make sure [that] they are complying,” Brutus explained.

Meanwhile, there were reports coming out of the Upper Corentyne that businesses (restaurants) are being ordered closed by the police.

At least one of those business owners from Springlands noted that his fast-food outlet was shut down by the police but he is puzzled as to why.

According to him, prior to the release issued by the Ministry of Public Health, they had taken the decision in compliance with the Municipal COVID-19 precautionary measures to only do take-out service.

The owner added that after a perusal of the orders he noticed that businesses like his are allowed to operate (take-away) service.

However, Commander Brutus told this publication that the fast-food outlet in question was found to be selling alcoholic beverages as well but was ordered to shut off that section.

He added that the instructions were not to shut off the restaurant section.

In addition, Brutus also mentioned that religious organisations and places of worship have been complying since up to yesterday no places of worship were found to be opened for service.

With yesterday being Palm Sunday for Christians, the Catholic Church had opted to carry out online mass.

It should be noted that although market operations were listed under essential services in the orders, the Port Mourant Market run by the Port Mourant NDC up to Saturday still remained closed until further notice.

A drive through the Corentyne saw streets desolate and businesses except for supermarkets shut tight.

While there were some amount of vending at the location on Saturday, the NDC has still stuck to keeping the market shut until further notice.

That decision was made at the Council level on Friday following a meeting but prior to the order. The Rose Hall Town market operated until noon yesterday.

The Ministry of Public Health on Friday announced a one-month lockdown effective from April 3 due to the Coronavirus threat.

Only essential services will be allowed to operate.

A 6:00am – 6:00pm curfew has also been implemented.

Under essential services, markets, supermarkets, fruits and vegetable stalls and neighbourhood shops, food services and restaurants are only to offer delivery, drive thru and take away services, They are to operate from 6:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Under restrictions on social activities, no person shall host, attend or visit a private party; a recreational or competitive sporting event; a wedding, other than the bride, the bridegroom, official witnesses and the marriage officer; a banquet, ball or reception; a bar or rum shop; the seawall; a pool, creek or river; a wake or vigil; a gym etc.

Persons are also ordered to be in their home by 6:00 pm. The strict measures were made pursuant to the paragraphs (1) and (2)(b) of the Direction by the President, given under the Public Health Ordinance, Cap. 145, and published in the Gazette, Legal Supplement B, 16th March 2020.

Taxis and minibuses are also barred from operating during the nighttime curfew.