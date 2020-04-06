Mining workers opt to return home with families

In face of the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears that persons mining in remote parts of the Essequibo are opting to return home to spend time with their families.

On Friday, more than 30 miners and other workers arrived in three speedboats at the Supenaam speedboat terminal, Region Two.

This publication understands that some persons travelled from as far as the Puruni Backdam, and other parts of the Mazaruni, in Region Seven.

A number of the miners explained that staying away from their families in a remote location was becoming increasingly risky, especially since key ports were being closed.

One miner told Kaieteur News, “Right now, some the gold operations close off, not all but some.

We camp come out because we hear that things gon go on lockdown. We ain’t know how bad this thing gon get. But so far, we ain’t hear about any case in the backdam.”

There are no reported cases of the COVID-19 virus on the Essequibo Coast, and residents along with the Region Two COVID-19 Task Force said that they intend on keeping it that way.

The Task Force made an abrupt decision on last Thursday to close all speed boat operations between Supenaam and Parika.

This publication understands that while operations were supposedly closed from Supenaam, there were still boats coming in from Parika.

“It ain’t make sense they close down Supenaam and persons still coming in and they can’t screen the persons.” It is the opinion of residents that screening should be implemented at the Supenaam ports, for persons travelling via the ferries.