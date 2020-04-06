Linden in panic buying as group proposes lockdown

Regional Health Officer, for Region 10, Dr. Pansy Armstrong said that what is needed to combat the COVID-19, and take control of the situation, is for persons to adopt lifestyle changes, through the practice of social distancing, hand-washing and maintaining proper hygiene.

Once those stipulations are adhered to, Dr. Armstrong pointed out, the magnitude and devastation of the virus, would be lessened.

“The magnitude of the impact of this thing depends on all of us taking responsibility, taking precautionary measures and adhering to the stipulated guidelines for our safety,” she admonished.

With regards to the wearing of masks which is not presently mandatory, Dr. Armstrong advised, that as soon as the first case of the virus ‘hits Region 10,’ every resident should adapt this method of protection.

In the meanwhile, all should be cautious and responsible, she added.

She further pointed out, that in the case of any eventuality, all three hospitals in Region 10 – the Mackenzie, Upper Demerara and Kwakwani Hospitals- have been prepared with isolation units for quarantining patients.

The Regional Health Officer was at the time engaged in a panel discussion on COVID-19 and the steps being taken to combat its impact on Region 10, considered a key area as it is the gateway to scores of hinterland communities, logging and mining operations.Meanwhile, Linden Mayor, Wanneka Arrindell has stated that there is no lockdown in Linden from today as is being rumoured.

She posited that contrary to what is presently being peddled, about a lockdown of the town, discussions are currently ongoing with business persons, on the way forward.

Last week, a group of business persons, known as the Linden Business Network, in a local radio programme, had signaled their intentions to lockdown the town from today.

Subsequently, a few businesses had issued advisories that they would be closed from today until further notice.

However, the Mayor and other regional leaders have stated that the group had merely presented their proposals, and had no authority to lock the town down.

It was further contended, that the opening hours proposed by the group, for essential businesses, is in conflict with the existing curfew, which was recently imposed. Residents hearing of the proposed lockdown, descended on the various supermarkets and commercial banks, to ensure they stocked up on necessities in case of such an eventuality.

A number of the supermarkets that were bombarded included Jermaine’s and James Sons on Mackenzie and Delroy and Vonnie Cheap Shop in Wismar.As a precautionary measure, only a few persons were allowed in at a time, which resulted in long lines of anxious shoppers, congregating in the sweltering heat.

One woman declared, “We got to stock up, because we don’t know how long this thing gon last, and already you hearing about prices going up”.

As if on cue, a man called John responded, “Right now, onion scarce and one business place (name provided) selling for $600 a pound! These people want kill we, but we marking them, because Corona gon done.”

There were several other reports of price inflation, especially on sanitation products.

Meanwhile, the curfew in that bauxite community continues, with the siren blaring at 6pm, the stipulated time for closure of all businesses.