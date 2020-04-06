Leguan NDC, businesses partner to combat COVID-19

Latest update April 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
The business community of the small Island of Leguan has been supporting the efforts of the Neighbourhood Demorcratic Council (NDC) in the fight against COVID-19.
In this regard several members of the business community have set up sanitizing facilities such as sinks and disinfecting areas at their entities.
This is according to Mr. Jainarine Singh, Vice Chairman of the Leguan NDC. Speaking to this publication, Singh said, “the NDC is limited in its resources so there is only so much we can do but businesses have been supporting our efforts by setting up sinks, etc.”
He added, “we have also set up sinks at the stelling and hospital and have been doing awareness sessions informing residents of the necessary precautions and protocols.”
Meanwhile, Leguan’s overseer, Tulsie Singh, pointed out that the NDC has been working to sanitize and ensure that sanitizers are readily available for residents to use when visiting the Post Office, Police Station, Ministry Sub Offices and all Government Buildings.
He noted that residents have been complying with all necessary protocols.
This publication understands that a community group was also formed by residents to provide assistance and relief where possible to other residents of the Island.
