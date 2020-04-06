Latest update April 6th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana excluded from first batch COVID-19 aid package

Apr 06, 2020 News 0

Guyana’s development partner, The World Bank decided last Thursday to launch its first aid operations to improve the capacities of 25 key countries in their fight to manage the outbreak of COVID-19.

Former Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo

Guyana, identified by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as one of the least prepared to manage the outbreak of the virus, is not included.
The World Bank’s project uses a dedicated, fast-track facility for the response, the bank stated, and amounts to US$1.9B.
The countries benefitting from this project are Afghanistan, Argentina, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Haiti, India, Kenya, Kyrgyz Republic, Maldives, Mauritania, Mongolia, Pakistan, Paraguay, São Tomé e Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, The Gambia and Yemen.
It is noted that Argentina, Ecuador and Paraguay, included in this list, are all Guyana’s regional neighbours who are included in the IMF’s report, not as ill-prepared as Guyana is.
The IMF had said that the top priority is ensuring that front-line health-related spending is available to protect people’s well-being, take care of the sick, and slow the spread of the virus.
“In countries where there are limitations in healthcare systems, the international community must step in to help them avert a humanitarian crisis,” the IMF stated.
Guyana had approached the Bank in March for US$5M to aid in its fight to resist the outbreak, through the Bank’s Rapid Response Emergency Facility.
Former Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, who leads the country’s COVID-19 National Task Force, told reporters Saturday during a live press conference that the application was still being processed, even as the Bank has begun the execution of its first aid operations.
While Guyana is not benefitting from The World Bank’s first aid operations, it awaits possible future disbursements.
A statement noted that new operations are moving forward in over 40 countries using the fast-track process.
Additionally, the Bank said that it is working to redeploy resources in existing World Bank financed projects worth up to US$1.7B, and spanning every region.
“The World Bank Group is prepared to deploy up to $160 billion over the next 15 months to support COVID-19 measures that will help countries respond to immediate health consequences of the pandemic and bolster economic recovery,” it stated.
The Bank said that its broader economic program aims to shorten recovery time, create conditions for growth, support small and medium enterprises, and help protect the poor and the vulnerable. A strong focus in its operations poverty, with an emphasis on policy-based financing, and protecting the poorest households and the environment.

More in this category

Sports

Port Kaituma Football Foundation – working to develop sports in Region One

Port Kaituma Football Foundation – working to develop sports...

Apr 06, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed Port Kaituma Football Foundation (PKFF) is one of the leading sports organisations in Region One. The body was formed in 2009 with the aim of developing sports in the area. Its...
Read More
Nial Smith is one to watch as he climbs the ladder in Windies cricket -Says Berbice hit hard by COVID-19

Nial Smith is one to watch as he climbs the...

Apr 06, 2020

GFF releases monthly news bulletin

GFF releases monthly news bulletin

Apr 06, 2020

CWI President talks about his first year in office Proud of transformational changes at CWI

CWI President talks about his first year in...

Apr 05, 2020

GMR&SC doing their part in COVID-19 fight

GMR&SC doing their part in COVID-19 fight

Apr 05, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians West Indies cricket comes of age, England beaten in their own backyard

What cricket means to West Indians West Indies...

Apr 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019