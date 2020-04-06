GPL worker plunges to death from transmission tower

Latest update April 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
A 60-year-old Guyana Power and Light (GPL) worker is now dead after falling from a transmission tower in Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice yesterday morning.
The dead man has been identified as Leon Adams of Tarlogie Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Reports are that the incident occurred sometime around 9:30 am Sunday.
Adams, along with his son, who is also an employee of the power company, and another, had ventured to the location to carry out an inspection on a transmission tower in that area.
It is understood that while Adams was making his way up the tower, he slipped and fell from nearly 200 feet to the ground.
He was immediately picked up by his son and other crew member and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
His devastated relatives were in a state of shock and declined to comment on the incident.
Apr 06, 2020By Zaheer Mohamed Port Kaituma Football Foundation (PKFF) is one of the leading sports organisations in Region One. The body was formed in 2009 with the aim of developing sports in the area. Its...
Apr 06, 2020
Apr 06, 2020
Apr 05, 2020
Apr 05, 2020
Apr 05, 2020
I can remember that movie very well. I was still in primary school when it became a big international hit. I remember that... more
The government has belatedly announced a partial lockdown of the country after four more coronavirus cases were confirmed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The image and standing of Guyana are being tarnished throughout the world. Yet, a small window of opportunity... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]