GPL worker plunges to death from transmission tower

A 60-year-old Guyana Power and Light (GPL) worker is now dead after falling from a transmission tower in Ithaca Village, West Bank Berbice yesterday morning.

The dead man has been identified as Leon Adams of Tarlogie Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the incident occurred sometime around 9:30 am Sunday.

Adams, along with his son, who is also an employee of the power company, and another, had ventured to the location to carry out an inspection on a transmission tower in that area.

It is understood that while Adams was making his way up the tower, he slipped and fell from nearly 200 feet to the ground.

He was immediately picked up by his son and other crew member and rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His devastated relatives were in a state of shock and declined to comment on the incident.