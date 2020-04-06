Car overboard

The car, PVV 9151, was being driven by a businessman along the East Canje Public Road, East Berbice, heading towards New Amsterdam. In the vicinity of the Rose Hall Community Centre, it was clipped by the other car, PHH 8482, which reportedly made a sudden U-turn in front of it. The businessman reportedly tried to avoid the other vehicle but the cars clipped each other and the businessman ended in the roadside drain. The police are investigating.