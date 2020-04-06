Anna Regina markets to remain closed indefinitely -vendors allowed limited operations on Fridays

Latest update April 6th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Anna Regina Town Council took a recent decision to close the Anna Regina Market, in another attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, the Mayor of the Anna Regina Township, Rajendra Prabhulall convened a special meeting with his Town Clerk and Councillors.
It was at this meeting that the decision was made by the council to halt all markets and vending along the roadside indefinitely.
Within the town of Anna Regina, there are two major markets, and a number of other private business establishments.
The council pointed out that there will be a ‘temporary market,’ which will be held every Friday from 07:00hrs to 13:00hrs.
The Mayor also underlined the fact that while an exception is given for vending on Friday, social distancing should be adhered to. On that note, he added, just essential goods, such as fruits, vegetables and other food items, should be sold on Fridays.
Restaurants, on the other hand, will only be allowed to do take away services and will have to be closed by 18:00hrs.
Since confirmation of the COVID-19 in Guyana, much has changed in the way business is being conducted on the Essequibo Coast.
In adhering to the COVID-19 task force in Region Two, many bars on the Coast has remained close in accordance to the directives of the Ministry of Public Health.
Restaurants, supermarkets and pharmacies are closed by 18:00hrs, and like most parts of the country, travelling are restricted during the curfew.
