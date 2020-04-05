Latest update April 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trans Guyana Airways facilitates flights for Canadians to return home

Apr 05, 2020 News 0

Trans Guyana Airways yesterday facilitated two flights to Barbados for Canadians to return to their homeland. Kaieteur News understands that two flights were chartered by the Canadian Authorities.
Trans Guyana Airways is said to have transported 28 Canadians to Barbados where an Air Canada flight was waiting to transport them to Toronto.
The two flights were scheduled for 8:30 am on Saturday at the Eugene F. Correira International Airport at Ogle. Kaieteur News understands, the Canadian authorities by way of the Canadian High Commission have been in contact with nearly 400 Canadians to offer them the option of returning to their country.
With the increasing concerns over the spread of COVID -19 here, the Canadian High Commission has been working to ensure that their citizens return safely home.
Last week, the United States Embassy in Georgetown had already helped over 800 US citizens and their families to reach the US safely.
The Embassy in a statement noted that it has already provided a procedure for citizens living in Guyana who want to return home.
“The State Department is rising to meet the historic challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, every day all over the world. The US Government has no higher duty than to protect American citizens,” it said on its Facebook page.
Only recently, it stated its intention to help facilitate travel for US citizens on an Eastern Airlines flight slated to have left the Cheddi Jagan International Airport for Miami, recently.
US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch recently released a statement, telling all Americans in Guyana how hard the embassy has been working to assist those who would like to return home.

More in this category

Sports

CWI President talks about his first year in office Proud of transformational changes at CWI

CWI President talks about his first year in office Proud of...

Apr 05, 2020

This year-one review is based on the 10 Point ‘Cricket First Plan’ that was the foundation of the Ricky Skerritt-Dr Kishore Shallow 2019 election campaign. In March 2019, he was elected as the...
Read More
GMR&SC doing their part in COVID-19 fight

GMR&SC doing their part in COVID-19 fight

Apr 05, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians West Indies cricket comes of age, England beaten in their own backyard

What cricket means to West Indians West Indies...

Apr 05, 2020

Sarwan gives Skerritt Administration passing grade Wants stronger Regional First-Class tourney

Sarwan gives Skerritt Administration passing...

Apr 04, 2020

Mohamed hopeful for November race meet

Mohamed hopeful for November race meet

Apr 04, 2020

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker Feona Benjamin

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible...

Apr 03, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019