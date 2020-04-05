Trans Guyana Airways facilitates flights for Canadians to return home

Latest update April 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
Trans Guyana Airways yesterday facilitated two flights to Barbados for Canadians to return to their homeland. Kaieteur News understands that two flights were chartered by the Canadian Authorities.
Trans Guyana Airways is said to have transported 28 Canadians to Barbados where an Air Canada flight was waiting to transport them to Toronto.
The two flights were scheduled for 8:30 am on Saturday at the Eugene F. Correira International Airport at Ogle. Kaieteur News understands, the Canadian authorities by way of the Canadian High Commission have been in contact with nearly 400 Canadians to offer them the option of returning to their country.
With the increasing concerns over the spread of COVID -19 here, the Canadian High Commission has been working to ensure that their citizens return safely home.
Last week, the United States Embassy in Georgetown had already helped over 800 US citizens and their families to reach the US safely.
The Embassy in a statement noted that it has already provided a procedure for citizens living in Guyana who want to return home.
“The State Department is rising to meet the historic challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, every day all over the world. The US Government has no higher duty than to protect American citizens,” it said on its Facebook page.
Only recently, it stated its intention to help facilitate travel for US citizens on an Eastern Airlines flight slated to have left the Cheddi Jagan International Airport for Miami, recently.
US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch recently released a statement, telling all Americans in Guyana how hard the embassy has been working to assist those who would like to return home.
Apr 05, 2020This year-one review is based on the 10 Point ‘Cricket First Plan’ that was the foundation of the Ricky Skerritt-Dr Kishore Shallow 2019 election campaign. In March 2019, he was elected as the...
Apr 05, 2020
Apr 05, 2020
Apr 04, 2020
Apr 04, 2020
Apr 03, 2020
In my Friday offering, I described an encounter on the steps of Nirva Supermarket on Sheriff Street with one of the close... more
The government has belatedly announced a partial lockdown of the country after four more coronavirus cases were confirmed... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The image and standing of Guyana are being tarnished throughout the world. Yet, a small window of opportunity... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]