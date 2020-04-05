Trans Guyana Airways facilitates flights for Canadians to return home

Trans Guyana Airways yesterday facilitated two flights to Barbados for Canadians to return to their homeland. Kaieteur News understands that two flights were chartered by the Canadian Authorities.

Trans Guyana Airways is said to have transported 28 Canadians to Barbados where an Air Canada flight was waiting to transport them to Toronto.

The two flights were scheduled for 8:30 am on Saturday at the Eugene F. Correira International Airport at Ogle. Kaieteur News understands, the Canadian authorities by way of the Canadian High Commission have been in contact with nearly 400 Canadians to offer them the option of returning to their country.

With the increasing concerns over the spread of COVID -19 here, the Canadian High Commission has been working to ensure that their citizens return safely home.

Last week, the United States Embassy in Georgetown had already helped over 800 US citizens and their families to reach the US safely.

The Embassy in a statement noted that it has already provided a procedure for citizens living in Guyana who want to return home.

“The State Department is rising to meet the historic challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, every day all over the world. The US Government has no higher duty than to protect American citizens,” it said on its Facebook page.

Only recently, it stated its intention to help facilitate travel for US citizens on an Eastern Airlines flight slated to have left the Cheddi Jagan International Airport for Miami, recently.

US Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch recently released a statement, telling all Americans in Guyana how hard the embassy has been working to assist those who would like to return home.