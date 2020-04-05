Latest update April 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

The Guvment put injunction pun court

Apr 05, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem boys wan know whether dem can get injunction against selling state property cheap.
Yuh can’t even get wan decent house cheap in GT. But some people get prime riverside property at give-away price.
Dem boys hear how some of dem in Guvment know dem nah guh back in, so dem hustle to grab fuh dem self and cronies.
Dem boys seh if the price had been right we nah gat beg World Bank fuh money to fight Coronavirus.
Dem boys seh is everything ending up in court.
Dem even hear the HapNu+Hay Eff See planning to file injunction against the Coronavirus. Dem boys waiting to see if the court gun rule that it gat jurisdiction to hear that case.
Right now the Coronavirus gat people confused. Dem nah understand the difference between ‘isolation’, ‘quarantine’ and ‘lockdown’. So dem boys gan explain:
If yuh staying at home with money in yuh pocket is ‘ isolation’.
If you staying at home and yuh broke, yuh in ‘quarantine’. But if yuh staying at home and broke and have a possessive wife, yuh under ‘lockdown’.
Talk half and hope when Soulja Bai wake up he put a ‘lockdown’ pun dem who selling off state property cheap.

New 2019