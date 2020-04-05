Police ranks working “overtime” to enforce COVID-19 measures in East Berbice

The Police in East Berbice, Region Six are working overtime to help enforce COVID-19 regulations that have been implemented by government.

Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus, the Commander of East Berbice Corentyne, in giving the media an update in this regard said that police ranks are prepared to deal with persons who fail to adhere to the announced measures.

According to Brutus, police are working overtime along with the task force set up by the Ministry of Public Health in Region Six.

The Commander confessed that although the process is a “trying task”, ranks are giving their best.

Pointing out that the Force has already had to deal with some defaulters, Brutus revealed that there have been instances where persons are still opening businesses when they should be closed. These, he said, have included bars and restaurants some of which have been “taking the persons inside and entertaining them”.

“We are going around daily and checking on the premises and law breakers will be prosecuted.

We are also taking calls from members of the community and responding to information on law breakers,” he said.

Also, if persons are suspected to be infected with the Coronavirus, Brutus said, “we will take the information and pass it on to the relevant authorities”.

Meanwhile, Commander Brutus stated that the Force has stopped giving permits for social and other events in an effort to enforce the social distancing guideline. He said that there have been occasions where persons try to flout the law, especially in the rural areas. Once, informed, ranks have stopped the continuance of events.

According to the Commander too, persons have been arrested and taken into custody and there have been cases where some have been quarantined.