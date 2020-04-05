Latest update April 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police ranks working “overtime” to enforce COVID-19 measures in East Berbice

Apr 05, 2020 News 0

The Police in East Berbice, Region Six are working overtime to help enforce COVID-19 regulations that have been implemented by government.

Commander Calvin Brutus

Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus, the Commander of East Berbice Corentyne, in giving the media an update in this regard said that police ranks are prepared to deal with persons who fail to adhere to the announced measures.
According to Brutus, police are working overtime along with the task force set up by the Ministry of Public Health in Region Six.
The Commander confessed that although the process is a “trying task”, ranks are giving their best.
Pointing out that the Force has already had to deal with some defaulters, Brutus revealed that there have been instances where persons are still opening businesses when they should be closed. These, he said, have included bars and restaurants some of which have been “taking the persons inside and entertaining them”.
“We are going around daily and checking on the premises and law breakers will be prosecuted.
We are also taking calls from members of the community and responding to information on law breakers,” he said.
Also, if persons are suspected to be infected with the Coronavirus, Brutus said, “we will take the information and pass it on to the relevant authorities”.
Meanwhile, Commander Brutus stated that the Force has stopped giving permits for social and other events in an effort to enforce the social distancing guideline. He said that there have been occasions where persons try to flout the law, especially in the rural areas. Once, informed, ranks have stopped the continuance of events.
According to the Commander too, persons have been arrested and taken into custody and there have been cases where some have been quarantined.

More in this category

Sports

CWI President talks about his first year in office Proud of transformational changes at CWI

CWI President talks about his first year in office Proud of...

Apr 05, 2020

This year-one review is based on the 10 Point ‘Cricket First Plan’ that was the foundation of the Ricky Skerritt-Dr Kishore Shallow 2019 election campaign. In March 2019, he was elected as the...
Read More
GMR&SC doing their part in COVID-19 fight

GMR&SC doing their part in COVID-19 fight

Apr 05, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians West Indies cricket comes of age, England beaten in their own backyard

What cricket means to West Indians West Indies...

Apr 05, 2020

Sarwan gives Skerritt Administration passing grade Wants stronger Regional First-Class tourney

Sarwan gives Skerritt Administration passing...

Apr 04, 2020

Mohamed hopeful for November race meet

Mohamed hopeful for November race meet

Apr 04, 2020

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker Feona Benjamin

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible...

Apr 03, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019