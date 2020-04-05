Leading the way in health crisis management in Region Seven… Dr Edward Francis Sagala is a ‘Special Person’

“I have my home here in Bartica and I can’t see my see myself living anywhere else. So, I must state with the greatest humility, I am honoured to be giving back to this community and region at the level of healthcare. ”

By Rehanna Ramsay

It’s around 6:00 am in Bartica, and Dr Edward Francis Sagala is already on his mobile phone checking in with doctors and healthcare workers across the region. This is part of his daily routine as Regional Health Officer (RHO) for Region Seven.

His duty is to check to ensure that the teams of doctors and nurses at Kamarang, Jawalla, Imbaimadai and Issano mining communities – located miles apart in the sub-region of the Cuyuni-Mazaruni – have the necessary equipment and support they need to execute their duties.

“It is just part of my day’s work here,” Dr Sagala said with earnest humility. In fact it is this quiet dedication and service that earned Dr Sagala, several local accolades and the spotlight as ‘Special Person’ for this week’s edition of Kaieteur News.

These days, Dr Sagala has been spending much of his time planning and implementing measures in to tackle the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID -19) in Bartica and its sub-regions.

Dr Sagala and his team are among the brave and dedicated healthcare workers on the frontline of the battle against the global pandemic in Guyana and across the world.

And though health planning, disaster and crisis management are among his areas of expertise, Dr Sagala is quick to point out that this is not a one-man show–it calls for a combined effort.

“We cannot be selfish with this one! Everybody must play their part. In the healthcare sector, transportation service, the marketplace…everybody has a part to play, because team effort is crucial in preventing the spread of this disease. Therefore, people everywhere must understand that they are part of this team effort. They must practice the necessary hygiene and social steps to protect themselves and others. The goal is to prevent the disease.”

A WEALTH OF EXPERIENCE AND PROUD TO BE GUYANESE

Dr Sagala knows from experience that in situations like these, prevention is certainly better than cure. In fact, his leadership capacity was tested when the nation faced critical circumstances, namely the Cholera Outbreak and the Cyanide Spill at Omai Gold Mines which occurred in Guyana in 1995.

In fact, the Senior Public Health Consultant (Medical Doctor) has over 38 years of experience in the field of medicine, of which thirty-plus years have been in the field of Health Management.

Though he was born in Tanzania, East Africa, the respected healthcare provider is every bit of a patriotic Guyanese. His dedication dates back to the nation’s post-independence era.

“I was privileged to serve under every Executive President and Government of Guyana since then — from Burnham to present,” Dr Sagala said.

With most of his career given to service of the Guyanese populace, Dr Sagala was employed at different levels of the local health sector. At the peak of his career, he held the portfolio of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at the Ministry of Health.

He did have a stint in the British Virgin Islands and his birthplace of Tanzania.

Nonetheless, Dr Sagala is resolute of his dedication to these shores. He explained “I had the opportunity to live elsewhere, but I love Guyana. I am proud to be Guyanese!”

According to Dr Sagala, “Guyana reminds me of my birthplace Tanzania, especially Bartica, where I currently reside– there are many similarities with the people and culture.”

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Prior to embarking on a successful medical career, Dr Sagala received his academic foundation in the Tanzanian school system. He attended Primary and Secondary in Tanzania before securing a spot at the Higher Institute of Medical Studies (ISCM) Santiago de Cuba.

He graduated as a Doctor of Medicine (M.D) in 1982 and later obtained from Leeds University, United Kingdom, Masters in Public Health (M.P.H) 1988—under a programme sponsored by the Pan American Health Organisation and the World Health Organization( PAHO/ WHO).

At the height of his career, Dr. Sagala wrote scholarly articles on maternal mortality, infant mortality, occupational health and safety and malaria prevention in Guyana.

Among the publications is the dissertation titled “The Resurgence of Malaria in Guyana, South America”, after a successful Malaria Eradication Programme.

In Guyana, apart from serving as Chief Medical Officer, he also acted on several occasions in the capacity of Medical Superintendent of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

In the British Virgin Islands, he was employed as National Epidemiologist and Director of Hospital Services. He was also the Chief Executive Officer – British Virgin Islands Health Services Authority and Director of Health Services.

In addition to the successful health crisis management in Guyana, Dr Sagala lead the fight against the threat of SARS and Anthrax in the BVI and stood at the helm of BVI’s healthcare team to Grenada when that island was struck by Hurricane Ivan.

Given his expertise in the areas of Primary Healthcare Management, Health Planning, Policies and Economics, Health Disaster Management, Tropical Diseases and Hygiene Management and Epidemiology, Dr Sagala has travelled extensively for work-related purposes.

Indeed, his medical expertise covers several bases. He is also a surgeon, whose passion is towards providing obstetrics and gynecology services to women, particularly to those from the hinterland regions.

“I find it therapeutic; it’s been my passion for years. It rounds me up. I just love working with pregnant women and babies. At any given time you are working with two lives (mother and baby) sometimes three,” the doctor added delightfully.

In 2016, Dr Sagala was conferred with a Golden Arrow of Achievement—a national award for his exceptional services in the field of medicine, in particular to the hinterland and deprived communities in Guyana.

Besides his highly impressive achievements and ambitious career goals, the doctor also enoys the simple pleasures of life, such as spending time with the closest members of his family, his wife Dr. Maritza Hermosilla Soto, and their grandchildren, Jade, Aidan, Nathan and Alexander

Additionally, Dr Sagala is a doting father. He speaks highly of his five adult children Michael Sagala, Commercial Pilot – Canada; Edward William Sagala, Mechanical Engineer – Sydney Australia; Deon Charles Sagala, Emergency Medical Technician – BVI and Hannah Diane Sagala, Legal Assistant –BVI and Hans Madeleke, Medical Specialist – Infectious Diseases – UK .

“They have all made me so proud.” he said with a wide smile

MANAGING A HEALTH CRISIS

Battling COVID -19 has become a global fight. Across the world, medical task forces have been established to tackle the crisis. In the township of Bartica, Dr Sagala and his regional task force stand ready to play their part in keeping the virus at bay.

Ever since Guyana recorded her first case last month, the RHO has been at the helm of a regional task force established as part of an action plan to deal with measures to safeguard the community and moreso the region against the disease.

Dr Sagala’s support team consists of Deputy Regional Health Officer, Dr. Julian Clementson; Bartica Hospital Superintendent, Dr. Gillian Jardine; Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford; Regional Executive Officer, Kerwin Ward, and others.

The work of the task force is to draft strategies for public awareness and also for response protocols for the Bartica Hospital and all other hospitals, health centres and health posts across the region.

Dr. Sagala stresses the importance of immediate health education, health promotion, and the promotion of proper washing of hands on a regular basis and practicing social-distancing as strategies to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

“As I mentioned before, a majority of problems can be avoided if people take the necessary precautions. But in a major health crisis like this, there needs to be all hands on deck.”

He noted that representatives of various organizations, governmental and private, including the Bartica Speedboat Association, are all required to implement measures to prevent the spread of the infectious disease.

Dr. Sagala said that “in order for the efforts of the authorities, in the quest to prevent the importation of the disease into the township of Bartica and the region as a whole, to be successful, there must be a concerted effort and cooperation of the general public, especially business operators and those

in strategic positions to effect action to help the cause”.

In fact, at the town’s main port of entry, the Bartica Stelling, where passenger boats arrive from Parika, a group has set up a medical screening station where persons must be checked before entry.

Also, a number of wash sinks installed at the landing facility for use by the traveling public, and similar facilities are now being considered for other points of entry in the town.

Similarly, visitors to Bartica Regional Hospital are required to wash their hands before accessing the services of the hospital. All these are part of efforts to prevent the disease from spreading to the Region, which has so far been free of any positive cases.

IMPROVING THE STANDARD

Besides managing the health crisis, Dr Sagala has been leading the way in lifting the standard of healthcare service available in region seven. Since assuming the position of RHO five years ago, he has spearheaded the process of modernizing the region’s premier health care facility.

The hospital has seen upgrade in its adult intensive care unit, the neonatal intensive care unit, operating theatre and the maternity and child care unit.

“Things have changed a lot since then. I am happy to state that Bartica Hospital is the only facility in the hinterland region with a CT scanner. It gives me great satisfaction, knowing that my efforts to improve the system are providing relief to ordinary persons. People from several hinterland areas can

come to Bartica and access medical care they could not ordinarily afford.”In addition to the infrastructural upgrade, Dr Sagala noted that the hospital has been fully staffed with eight medical specialists including a General Surgeon, gynaecologist, obstetrician, pediatrician, anesthesiologist and dermatologist along with one radiographer and eleven general medical officers.

Dr. Sagala said that the upgrade is vital, given that thousands of residents of Bartica and nearby communities, and even persons coming out of interior locations—regions two, three, eight and ten, can access medical services at the hospital.

In just under three years, the hospital has been staffed with over seventeen doctors, including a cardiologist and one radiographer.

Dr. Sagala says that his vision for the region is to see upgrades at the health facilities in the sub-districts to cater to the medical needs of people in Saxacalli, Itaballi, Imbaimadai, Jawalla, Kako, Kamarang, and Eteringbang in the Cuyuni region. He explained the plight of those residents, is being forced to travel to the city by plane to access basis medical services

“At present, efforts are underway to improve the health facility at Kamarang and place two medical specialists – particularly in obstetrics and pediatrics – since most of the issues coming out of the area are related to children and pregnant mothers. Our vision is to have a district hospital in

Kamarang, because there are too many referrals to the city.

“So we are working to have the doctors’ quarters completed; laboratory and pharmacy department…other support services up and running so that people can have access to these services right in their communities.”

He noted that the modernisation in Kamarang will no doubt go a long way.

“To have an x-ray machine and for ultrasound services to be available will ease the burden of having residents travel to Georgetown. We hope to have certain features in place by the second quarter of the year.”

Further to this, Dr Sagala is seeking to improve healthcare facilities in other parts of the middle and upper Mazaruni district. He emphasized that the overall rationale is bridge the existing gap in terms of the availability and quality healthcare that is available in the coastland as compared to that of hinterland communities.

“I know the plan seems ambitious, but in life one has to dream big. It may be difficult yes, but impossible to achieve. No!”

Dr. Sagala is a special person, there’s no doubting that!