GPL suspends some services – customers urged to make use of authorized agents

The Guyana Power and Light (GPL) has suspended its disconnections, field investigation, meter readings and some categories of meter installations until May 4, 2020.

However, customers located in Bachelors Adventure and Enmore on the east coast of Demerara, are still benefitting from Meter installations under the Loan Contract Nos. 3238/OC/GY and 3239/BLGY, GRT/EX-14519-GY under Component III of the program: Investments in the Rehabilitation of the Medium and Low Voltage Distribution Network to reduce technical and commercial losses.

According to GPL these necessary installations will be conducted within the ambit of all recommended safety guidelines to guard against the risks associated with COVID-19.

“Emergency services and technical services are still and will remain active throughout the present situation so that a stable supply of electricity is maintained across our served areas,” the GPL has announced.

It has also promised that measures of precaution which ensures the safety of staff and customers will be considered during the execution of work.

Also GPL said that hours of work for its staffers have been significantly adjusted to foster social distancing. Additionally, GPL has limited the number of customers permitted to enter its offices at any given time to ensure the required six feet apart distance, is maintained. This has resulted in longer queues outside and within the boundaries of GPL Offices.

Moreover, the company said that while it appreciates the commitment of customers to honour their bills by making payments that aid its sustainability, “the number of persons visiting to tender payments is of great concern”.

As such GPL has reminded that its bill payment services are decentralized to a wide network of authorized agents across Guyana, that are available in numerous neighbourhoods in every county. In this regard, the Company implores customers to use the authorized agents to reduce long lines at its offices.

Customers may also visit GPL’s website via the link provided for a detailed list of payment Agents: http://gplinc.net/bill/payment-options/.

GPL noted too that categories of applications, with effect from March 16, 2020, will not be processed at any of its commercial locations. This service will now only be accessible via its website:www.gplinc.net/services.

Customers are encouraged to use the link provided to apply for Change of Tenancy, termination of Service and new services applications and are asked to visit GPL’s website for further details, on each Commercial Office and their hours of business (http://gplinc.net/release/temporary-modifications-to-our-business-hours/).

“Any inconvenience associated with the aforementioned service modifications is regretted. GPL will continue to engage the public of these changes, pending updates from the Public Health Ministry,” GPL has advised.