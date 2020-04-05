Govt. still to respond to private hospital willing to assist with COVID-19 testing

Woodlands Hospital Limited has said that it made a request to the Ministry of Public Health to assist with COVID-19 testing, but it has gotten no response.

The hospital made notice of this matter in a Facebook post last Thursday. It said “Please be advised that Woodlands Limited is currently not performing testing for COVID-19.”

It said that it had made a petition to the Ministry of Public Health for permission to procure testing kits so it may assist the Government in this regard.

Dr. Shoba Gobin of Woodlands told Kaieteur News by telephone yesterday that the request was made two weeks ago. Dr. Gobin said that since there was no response, the hospital is in the process of making a second request.

The hospital’s statement noted that it has seen through newspapers that all patients with symptoms or history of travel or exposure to patients who were confirmed as having COVID-19 should be directed to the Ministry of Public Health via their hotline numbers and that all testing would be done at the National Reference Laboratory.