CDC to provide support to vulnerable persons, communities

– as month-long countrywide lockdown takes effect

In light of the month-long emergency measures instituted by the Ministry of Public Health in the fight against COVID-19, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) through the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) has embarked on a national mobilisation of resources aimed at supporting vulnerable persons and communities during this period.

The NEOC, which was activated on March 31, 2020, aims to ensure the highest level of collaboration, among all stakeholders to further prevent the spread of the disease, enhance preparation and strengthen local response to this global pandemic.

Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, in brief remarks said the Commission through the NEOC will be working with all its partners, including the Private Sector, to ensure that adequate relief items including masks, hygiene products and food supplies are mobilized to assist those in need.

“We are working to ensure that these supplies are available to the citizens who are directly impacted by the measures implemented to help the fight against the COVID-19. The Commission, prior to this had already stockpiled supplies and we continue to work with our partners of the NEOC including the Ministry of Communities, Food For the Poor, the Private Sector Commission, United Nations, the National Commission on Disabilities Guyana, the National Bureau of Statistics and the Guyana Defence Force. It is our intention to ensure that every individual who has been affected by these measures, receives the support they need,” he said.

Lt. Col Craig also noted that the Commission welcomes assistance and donations from any company or individual who is willing to join the cause. The donations, he said, can be made in three categories: food supplies, personal care and sanitation supplies and financing.

Companies or persons who wish to donate could do so at the CDC’s headquarters, Thomas Road, Thomas Lands or make cash or cheque deposits into its Republic Bank account number 962356519938.

Food and hygiene supplies can be dropped off at the Thomas Lands location daily between 09:00 hours and 15:00hours.

Additionally, systems will be put in place to facilitate the dropping off of supplies in the other administrative regions. Alternatively, contact can be made with the Commission on telephone numbers (592) 226 1114, 226 8815 and 226 1027.

Several agencies including the Ministry of Social Protection and the Ministry of Communities have been tasked with identifying citizens who are in need of support during this time.

The Director General noted that the packing of the care packages has begun and the distribution points and dates would be released as soon as they are finalised.