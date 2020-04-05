Latest update April 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

CDC to provide support to vulnerable persons, communities

Apr 05, 2020 News 0

– as month-long countrywide lockdown takes effect

In light of the month-long emergency measures instituted by the Ministry of Public Health in the fight against COVID-19, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) through the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) has embarked on a national mobilisation of resources aimed at supporting vulnerable persons and communities during this period.

Head of CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig

The NEOC, which was activated on March 31, 2020, aims to ensure the highest level of collaboration, among all stakeholders to further prevent the spread of the disease, enhance preparation and strengthen local response to this global pandemic.
Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, in brief remarks said the Commission through the NEOC will be working with all its partners, including the Private Sector, to ensure that adequate relief items including masks, hygiene products and food supplies are mobilized to assist those in need.
“We are working to ensure that these supplies are available to the citizens who are directly impacted by the measures implemented to help the fight against the COVID-19. The Commission, prior to this had already stockpiled supplies and we continue to work with our partners of the NEOC including the Ministry of Communities, Food For the Poor, the Private Sector Commission, United Nations, the National Commission on Disabilities Guyana, the National Bureau of Statistics and the Guyana Defence Force. It is our intention to ensure that every individual who has been affected by these measures, receives the support they need,” he said.

CDC has asked persons who can sew to offer their services for the production of cloth masks to fight COVID-19.

Lt. Col Craig also noted that the Commission welcomes assistance and donations from any company or individual who is willing to join the cause. The donations, he said, can be made in three categories: food supplies, personal care and sanitation supplies and financing.
Companies or persons who wish to donate could do so at the CDC’s headquarters, Thomas Road, Thomas Lands or make cash or cheque deposits into its Republic Bank account number 962356519938.
Food and hygiene supplies can be dropped off at the Thomas Lands location daily between 09:00 hours and 15:00hours.
Additionally, systems will be put in place to facilitate the dropping off of supplies in the other administrative regions. Alternatively, contact can be made with the Commission on telephone numbers (592) 226 1114, 226 8815 and 226 1027.
Several agencies including the Ministry of Social Protection and the Ministry of Communities have been tasked with identifying citizens who are in need of support during this time.
The Director General noted that the packing of the care packages has begun and the distribution points and dates would be released as soon as they are finalised.

 

More in this category

Sports

CWI President talks about his first year in office Proud of transformational changes at CWI

CWI President talks about his first year in office Proud of...

Apr 05, 2020

This year-one review is based on the 10 Point ‘Cricket First Plan’ that was the foundation of the Ricky Skerritt-Dr Kishore Shallow 2019 election campaign. In March 2019, he was elected as the...
Read More
GMR&SC doing their part in COVID-19 fight

GMR&SC doing their part in COVID-19 fight

Apr 05, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians West Indies cricket comes of age, England beaten in their own backyard

What cricket means to West Indians West Indies...

Apr 05, 2020

Sarwan gives Skerritt Administration passing grade Wants stronger Regional First-Class tourney

Sarwan gives Skerritt Administration passing...

Apr 04, 2020

Mohamed hopeful for November race meet

Mohamed hopeful for November race meet

Apr 04, 2020

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker Feona Benjamin

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible...

Apr 03, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019