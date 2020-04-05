Latest update April 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Berbice business owners give support to the less fortunate

Apr 05, 2020 News 0

Over the past few days a number of citizens have been adhering to the phrase “be your brother’s keeper” by reaching out to members of their communities to lend a helping hand.

Lending a helping hand

Several business owners have been seen sharing food items and sanitary products to members of the public.
Against this background Ashiek and Sons Motor Supplies (Ashraf & Sons/Ray) has assisted several residents of east and west coast Berbice by providing them with groceries because of their inability to do so for themselves.
Proprietor of the business, Ray Ali, told Kaieteur News that he has been working with Mr. Mehandra Phagwah and Mrs. Singh to assist those in need.
This collaboration has resulted in the distribution of over 50 food hampers to families in need within the last few days, and is expected to continue indefinitely.
Naressa Drijodhan, who organized one of the distribution exercises said, “I live in a community where I know many people will be short of groceries and given the political situation in the country, there isn’t much that can be expected so I decided to take it upon myself and reach out to assist. Ray Ali was the only business owner who responded to my idea and donated towards the cause,” said Drijodhan.
Drijodhan is also appealing to other fortunate members of the public and other members of the business community to carry out similar exercises.

 

