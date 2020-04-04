To support Mingo’s tabulation is evil

You never know the inner Freudian drives that reside in the subterranean parts of the human mind, until an occasion arises and those neatly repressed instincts escape from the id, finds a seat on the ego, and the flaws of the human character are laid bare for the world to see.

You may never know how anti-homosexual a person may be until a gay makes a pass at him and like a raging bull, he gets up and says, “don’t talk to me, gays should go to jail.” You are shocked, because you know this liberal-minded person all your life, and never knew he felt so bitter about homosexuality.

You may never know how anti-Muslim your longstanding friend has been until one day the talk is about the resumption of India playing test cricket against Pakistan, and he says something that betrays his Freudian dislike for Muslims. Two examples should suffice.

There was a very popular jazz personality on a Toronto radio station. He didn’t know the microphone was on during a commercial break, so he took a call from his friend to have lunch. He declined, saying that he preferred to stay away from Toronto, because there were 400, 000 Blacks (he used the N-word) on the streets. He was referring to the Caribana parade. How can any expert in jazz, a discovery of African-Americans, be anti-Black?

A basketball club owner was caught on tape telling his girl friend he doesn’t like her socializing with Black players.

Here in Guyana, we have seen the Freudian drives of those who profess to be adherents of democratic principles, but in their souls they care not about rights, justice, rule of law, democracy, Guyana’s future; just ethnic domination occupies their mind.

The 2020 election nightmare has brought out the worst instincts in some humans in Guyana. This is not basic instincts, but uncivilized descent where basic instincts become bestial rampage.

We have seen these bestial directions from all types of people – trade unionists, university lecturers, lawyers, those who call themselves Rodneyites, politicians, etc. They see nothing wrong with what Clairmont Mingo did. They want Guyana to have a new government based on the Mingo declaration.

What is the Mingo declaration? It is the virtual and literal de-recognition of the rights the ancestors of the current generation fought for, and in which untold numbers lost their lives.

What Mingo did does not exist in the real world. You only read about it is novels about the dystopian future of the world. But it happened here for ten days – March 4 – 13. One of the world’s famous history books is entitled “Ten Days that Shook the World.” It is about the Russian Revolution.

In Guyana, there were ten days that shocked and shook Guyana. It is about a man named Clairmont Mingo. He acted like a magician, only he was playing with the future of the people of a modern Caribbean nation. Mingo put his hand in a bag, came up with some numbers, and for ten days shouted, “eureka.” He discovered who won the 2020 general election, not by tabulation or counting, but by Draculean, bestial logic.

Then the logic of hypocrisy took over. Trade unionists clamoured for Mingo’s magic to be made the official results of the 2020 poll. The AFC, the party that was supposed to remove dystopia from Guyana and introduce utopia, embraced Mingo’s blood bank. The Rodneyites on Thursday in a motion before the GECOM commission voted for Mingo’s “black box” to be declared the official results.

The Burnhamites were the ones to introduce the motion. Now that was the only understandable thing that has occurred among those who rode on Mingo’s bandwagon. It did make sense. Under Burnham, national elections were rigged. But those in GECOM who are Burnhamites have vulgarized the intellectual finesse of their founder-leader.

Burnham was too enamoured of his special character traits to tolerate Mingo’s comical statistical masturbation. He would have banished Mingo from the face of Guyana if he saw how Mingo was going about rigging the 2020 election.

With an insult laced with Latin phrases, Burnham would have told Mingo he was a national embarrassment. Indeed Mingo was. (I say “was” because Claudette, the mysterious figure in GECOM, did not vote with the Rodneyites and Burnhamites on the commission to ride Mingo’s bandwagon.)

His paper bag with the numbers that he shuffled for ten days became porous and the numbers dropped out. But those who wanted his magic to govern Guyana are left stranded on the banks of the three great rivers of this country. Should we live with these monsters in the future?

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)