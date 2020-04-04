Submit Skills Certificate application online – Foreign Affairs Ministry urges

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has taken extra measures to protect its staffers and visitors from COVID-19.

It is now urging persons applying for the Certificate of Recognition of CARICOM Skills Qualification (commonly referred to as the CARICOM Skills Certificate) to submit their applications via the online platform at www.caps.caricom.org.

“Those utilising the platform will be required to create a profile, scan and upload relevant documents (qualifications; birth certificate; deed poll or other document to support name change, if any; passport size photograph; bio data page of passport; and proof of marital status — if married) to initiate the application process.”

According to the Ministry, as necessary, applicants will be updated and contacted via phone or email on the process and to facilitate the authentication of documents, payment and collection of Certificates.

“Please be reminded that information on the free movement of skills and the categories of persons eligible to apply for the Skills Certificate can be accessed at the following link on the Ministry’s website: https://www.minfor.gov.gy/caricom-free-movement-of-skills-overview/.

Persons requiring further information about the Certificate and the application process should contact the Ministry via email to [email protected] and [email protected] or telephone (592) 226-1606 ext. 265 or 247.” The Ministry reminded that it has become necessary to implement preventive measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “As a consequence, the Department is incorporating a number of procedures, including staff rotation, social distancing and the general sanitization of the working environment. In view of the foregoing, members of the public will be given limited and restricted access to the Department and staff members with immediate effect.”

However, the Ministry said that while it is not intended that there is a total cessation of the operations of the department, it is imperative for strict adherence to the protocols formulated to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.