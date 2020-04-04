Shoppers ignore ‘social distancing’ to make last minutes purchases

By Renay Sambach

A large number of shoppers flocked to the Stabroek Market and stores nearby yesterday to make what seemed like last minute purchases. This came on the heels of word that city markets will be closed until further notice.

But the shopping activities witnessed by this reporter revealed that many shoppers had no regard for the Ministry of Public Health’s call for social distancing.

Guyana has seen a notable surge in the number of persons who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). According to a Ministry update, there are currently 23 confirmed cases of the disease with four resulting fatalities.

But shoppers nevertheless seemed unbothered as they gathered in clusters awaiting their turn to make their respective purchases.

There was suspicion that some persons were failing to socially distance themselves because of a lack of knowledge. However, this was quickly dispelled after a number of shoppers made it clear that they are well aware of the Ministry’s appeal to do so.

“Well I know about the social distancing thing, but I hear that they closing the market and (about) the 6am – 6pm curfew. so I’m just here to stock up back on goods and hurry go home back,” Anita Chan stated.

Near the Stabroek Bazaar, there were persons pushing their way through the crowd. Consequently, the flow of traffic heading north along Water Street was stalled for several minutes.

Around 11:30hrs, in the midst of the increased shopping activities, there was a loud outburst by a woman after a man reportedly snatched her gold chain and made good his escape.

A glimpse of other businesses places in downtown Georgetown revealed long lines outside. But this was owing to the fact that small numbers were allowed inside.

But there are some who are of the firm belief that some of the measures that have been implemented could prove to be a disadvantage for some persons. A money-changer who wished to remain anonymous said, “they should see with some of these people… closing the market, unlike the rich ones, some vendors have to get up every morning to hustle for their family.”

He added, while “it’s nice to see the government stepping up their game to tackle the ‘Rona’, I hope they put some system in place soon to help the street vendors.”

While most fast food places have stopped allowing persons to dine in, and some stores have closed their shutters, there are others that have settled for reduced hours daily.

But the general state of affairs around the city yesterday was the gathering of much too large crowds which could negatively impact the national response to COVID-19.

“This is we hustle but we better alive than dead… I don’t mind giving up a few days on the park to stay home but I’m not rich so I have a question for the Mayor: ‘how long we have to stay home?” a vendor questioned.