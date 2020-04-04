Latest update April 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Psychological evaluation for man who allegedly murdered daughter to get rich

Apr 04, 2020

Thirty-three-year-old Ganesh Ramdain, a construction worker of 14 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday remanded to prison for the murder of his 11-year-old daughter.

Ganesh Ramdain

Ramdain, was arraigned before Magistrate Marissa Mittelhozer in the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court when the indictable charge was read to him.

It is alleged that between March 25 and 27, 2020, at 14 Lusignan, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Varshanie Ramdain.

The facts of the charge revealed that around 10:00hrs on March 25, 2020, the deceased was alone in her bedroom and her mother was in the lower flat of their home when the attack occurred.

The court heard that the child’s father entered the room and proceeded to choke her before he tied a rope around her neck and attached it to a rafter in the roof. He then went downstairs.

While downstairs, he raised an alarm and ran upstairs and cut his daughter down. The deceased was then rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was admitted in a critical condition.

The child remained in the Intensive Care Unit until March 27, 2020 around 11:00hrs when she succumbed to her injuries.

The defendant allegedly confessed to the crime during a video interview that was conducted at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters, Eve Leary.
According to police, the defendant said that he killed his daughter because of his religious beliefs. According to the man, he believed that if he sacrificed his daughter, it would allow him to get rich.

Magistrate Mittelhozer ordered that the defendant undergo psychological evaluation and adjourned the matter to May 11, 2020.

 

