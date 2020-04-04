Latest update April 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

OAS willing to return and observe elections recount – Secretary General

Apr 04, 2020 News 0

The Organization of American States (OAS) is willing and ready to resend its Observer Mission to Guyana to observe the National Recount of ballots from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro

Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, posted on Twitter yesterday supporting the decision made by Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh, to move ahead with the recount.
The Secretary General stated that “it is an important step to grant legitimacy to the Guyana Elections.”
He also expressed his hope that the recount process “encounters no obstacles.”
Further, the Secretary General acknowledged the work of the high-level team from CARICOM which was initially sent to supervise the recount. However, due to several consecutive issues, the team members were unable to complete their task.
Almagro then offered the support of the OAS Elections Observer Team, in the recount of the ballots.
The OAS was among several international observer teams in Guyana for the March 2, 2020 elections.
However, the team withdrew from Guyana on March 13.
In a later release, the team stated that a less than transparent process was being used by Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, to ascertain the results for Region Four, citing this and more as the reason for its departure.

 

More in this category

Sports

Sarwan gives Skerritt Administration passing grade Wants stronger Regional First-Class tourney

Sarwan gives Skerritt Administration passing grade Wants stronger...

Apr 04, 2020

By Sean Devers Former West Indies batsman Guyanese Ramnaresh gave new CWI President Ricky Skerritt’s Administration a passing grade and would like to see better facilities in the Caribbean to...
Read More
Mohamed hopeful for November race meet

Mohamed hopeful for November race meet

Apr 04, 2020

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker Feona Benjamin

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible...

Apr 03, 2020

Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Apr 03, 2020

Chairman of CWI Selectors impressed by Joshua DaSilva Says Permaul will be seriously considered

Chairman of CWI Selectors impressed by Joshua...

Apr 03, 2020

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19 pandemic

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19...

Apr 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019