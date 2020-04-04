OAS willing to return and observe elections recount – Secretary General

The Organization of American States (OAS) is willing and ready to resend its Observer Mission to Guyana to observe the National Recount of ballots from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, posted on Twitter yesterday supporting the decision made by Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh, to move ahead with the recount.

The Secretary General stated that “it is an important step to grant legitimacy to the Guyana Elections.”

He also expressed his hope that the recount process “encounters no obstacles.”

Further, the Secretary General acknowledged the work of the high-level team from CARICOM which was initially sent to supervise the recount. However, due to several consecutive issues, the team members were unable to complete their task.

Almagro then offered the support of the OAS Elections Observer Team, in the recount of the ballots.

The OAS was among several international observer teams in Guyana for the March 2, 2020 elections.

However, the team withdrew from Guyana on March 13.

In a later release, the team stated that a less than transparent process was being used by Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, to ascertain the results for Region Four, citing this and more as the reason for its departure.