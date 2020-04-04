OAS willing to return and observe elections recount – Secretary General

Latest update April 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Organization of American States (OAS) is willing and ready to resend its Observer Mission to Guyana to observe the National Recount of ballots from the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.
Secretary General of the OAS, Luis Almagro, posted on Twitter yesterday supporting the decision made by Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh, to move ahead with the recount.
The Secretary General stated that “it is an important step to grant legitimacy to the Guyana Elections.”
He also expressed his hope that the recount process “encounters no obstacles.”
Further, the Secretary General acknowledged the work of the high-level team from CARICOM which was initially sent to supervise the recount. However, due to several consecutive issues, the team members were unable to complete their task.
Almagro then offered the support of the OAS Elections Observer Team, in the recount of the ballots.
The OAS was among several international observer teams in Guyana for the March 2, 2020 elections.
However, the team withdrew from Guyana on March 13.
In a later release, the team stated that a less than transparent process was being used by Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo, to ascertain the results for Region Four, citing this and more as the reason for its departure.
Apr 04, 2020By Sean Devers Former West Indies batsman Guyanese Ramnaresh gave new CWI President Ricky Skerritt’s Administration a passing grade and would like to see better facilities in the Caribbean to...
Apr 04, 2020
Apr 03, 2020
Apr 03, 2020
Apr 03, 2020
Apr 02, 2020
You never know the inner Freudian drives that reside in the subterranean parts of the human mind, until an occasion arises... more
It was quite surprising to learn that the Guyana Elections Commission had to vote again on a decision to recount the ballots... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 20 March 2020, a reckless and irresponsible General Assembly (GA) was held by the Organization... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]