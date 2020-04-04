Mohamed hopeful for November race meet

Head of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sport Club (GMR&SC) and active Rotary Demerara member; Rameez Mohamed, during an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, explained that he fears the coronavirus pandemic may continue to spread and the GMR&SC, competitors and fans alike would be very grateful if the virus is under control by November for the International race meet at South Dakota.

He posited that, “Coronavirus cases have now reached double digits in Guyana with a reported 19 cases and four deaths as of Wednesday. Linden and Corriverton have both issued measures that will see their residents staying indoors and avoiding large gatherings with the rest of the country set to follow suit.”

Currently, Mohamed shared, the GMR&SC is proactively using its respective social media platforms to get useful and verified information out there to their followers. In addition, the club is cognisant of the fact that many persons are already being affected financially by the disease and that list will only lengthen as time goes on.

And, in an effort to do their part, the club is currently raising money for a ‘Coronavirus relief fund’ which will be used to help affected persons/families.

Mohamed iterated that, “The health and wellbeing of our people is first priority and although I’m sure many, including myself have missed the racing action at the track, we have to contain this virus first. It’s really hard to predict when the disease will be contained in Guyana but I am hoping for it to be under control as soon as possible. Until then, we have to look out for each other.”

The GMR&SC hosted two race-meets at the Timehri race track this year, namely the Endurance Championship round one and the National Race of Champions round one in January and February respectively. Meanwhile, the Dexterity Challenge and the Drag Championship round one that were slated to speed off in March and this month respectively have both be postponed indefinitely.