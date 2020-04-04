Local COVID-19 toll reaches 23

Guyana’s COVID-19 toll has reached an alarming 23. In fact according to information out of the Public Health Ministry, the total number of persons who have been tested have moved from 75 to 83, with the 23 positives, 59 negatives and one remaining inconclusive.

Given the contagious nature of the disease, which had its genesis in Wuhan, China last year, more persons have been taking advantage of toll free numbers the Ministry has provided for persons worried about their COVID-19 status. The total number of calls as of yesterday reached 1,315.

The number of persons in institutional quarantine is now at 34, while 12 persons are in institutional isolation. The number of persons currently on home quarantine, known by the Ministry of Public Health, now stands at 149.

The foregoing was shared yesterday when Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Boyle, shared, via a live Facebook presentation, the country’s novel coronavirus situation.

Dr. Boyle began her update yesterday by impressing upon Guyanese the seriousness of the Coronavirus pandemic. She said that despite the countless appeals for citizens to comply with the preventative measures outlined by the Ministry of Public Health, along with its stakeholders, “to keep us all safe, Guyanese still continue to act as if it is business as usual.”

She added, “I wish to emphasize that everyone is at risk of contracting the disease. Therefore, the Ministry is begging to do your part and to adhere to all credible advisories in the media, for your protection and for mine.”

The DCMO was keen to highlight that the Ministry is still experiencing challenges with persons who have been in contact with the disease. She complained of situations where patients failed to provide the health officials with accurate information, so that they could better manage their situation. She added that some persons who were placed on home quarantine were either refusing to adhere to instructions, or recommendation given by the surveillance officers, or “down-right refused to be quarantined”.

“I am pleading with all of you to be responsible, to take this situation seriously, and to assist us in our efforts to combat the Coronavirus disease in Guyana,” Dr. Boyle said.

She further disclosed that the Health Ministry is working with the Ministry of Communities to ensure that transportation is in place for healthcare workers to and from work. Regarding equipment, the Ministry is also working to ensure that a stock of healthcare equipment reaches all health facilities.

The Ministry of Public Health is also looking at provisions of housing for those health workers dealing with critical persons so as to reduce the risk of infecting their family members.

And according to reports too, the Ministry will soon launch an App which will allow persons to self-test for COVID-19. This is expected to be rolled out on April 5, 2020, on the National Communications Network.

For those persons in areas where NCN is not televised, they can listen to their radio for guidelines on the use of this app.

During her update to the nation, Dr. Boyle explained that with the app, persons can test themselves for the virus, after which the information will go directly to the Ministry’s surveillance team.

After self-testing, persons will be contacted by the surveillance team once they fit any of the following scenarios: if you have travelled and during the 14 days you begin to have a cough, fever or shortness of breath; if you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and during 14 days since that meeting you begin to have – a cough, fever or shortness of breath.

If you visited a facility where COVID-19 positive cases have been identified and during the 14 days after that visit you begin to have a cough, fever or shortness of breath

“This app will further strengthen the efforts made thus far by the Ministry of Public Health to meet the needs of persons who may suspect that they have signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” Dr. Boyle stated

It was noted that the Health Ministry is working to ensure the necessary lab equipment are acquired at the soonest possible time to increase the number of COVID-19 tests being done.