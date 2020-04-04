Local businesses donate food to citizens

As the country goes on partial lockdown through the implementation of curfews, the temporary closure of businesses and a general economic slowdown, it is only natural that some families will

have to look for alternatives to source food. Recognizing this, a few local businesses have taken it upon themselves to make available food, snacks and drinks at their facilities for public consumption.

Gandhi’s Variety Store is among the businesses playing a key role in this regard. The business has set up tables with loaves of bread, soft drinks, water, and snacks at its Stabroek Market Square outlet for citizens to take home or consume if they are hungry.

These are accompanied by signs that saying: “Please Take One.”

In social media posts, proprietor of the Business, Seeon Satrohan, said “Anyone passing at Gandhi’s can take a snack if they are hungry, absolutely no judgments. We love you all…please don’t worry, we will keep the table full, if you are hungry just take something and eat. Right in the market at Gandhi’s, you don’t even have to be a customer.”

Perfect Fit Boutique, another local business has also taken a similar approach by making available water, snacks, juice and soft drinks available to their customers and passersby.They have also put measures in place to ensure that all of their customers sanitize or wash their hands and tissue to dry off.

Speaking to Kaieteur News, owner of the Boutique, Radha Dharie, said that “I am doing it as just a way of showing my concern for my customers who are at home and have kids, they can just come and pick up a snack.”

Both of these businesses which were opened for business up to yesterday were following all necessary protocols recommended by the Public Health Ministry to fight the novel coronavirus.