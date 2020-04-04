Latest update April 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Giftland robbery suspect remanded for another charge

Apr 04, 2020 News 0

Twenty-one-year-old Nicholas Singh, of 1818 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, who was arrested for a robbery at the Giftland Shopping Mall a few months ago, was on Thursday remanded to prison for another charge.
Singh was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after he was charged for robbing a businessman of $827,000 in credit, three cell phones, a bag, wallet, jewellery and $107,000, cash.
An unrepresented Singh denied the charge which stated that on March 24, 2020, at 65 Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Andrew Blackman of items valued at a total of $1,052,000, and $107,000 in cash.
Police prosecutor Richard Inniss made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that the defendant was positively identified on an identification parade by the virtual complainant.
The court heard that the defendant was previously charged and arrested for the Giftland robbery. The virtual complainant then told the court that he was shot in the leg during the robbery and that caused him to not be able to walk properly.
After listening to the virtual complainant and the prosecutor, Senior Magistrate Daly remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 4.

More in this category

Sports

Sarwan gives Skerritt Administration passing grade Wants stronger Regional First-Class tourney

Sarwan gives Skerritt Administration passing grade Wants stronger...

Apr 04, 2020

By Sean Devers Former West Indies batsman Guyanese Ramnaresh gave new CWI President Ricky Skerritt’s Administration a passing grade and would like to see better facilities in the Caribbean to...
Read More
Mohamed hopeful for November race meet

Mohamed hopeful for November race meet

Apr 04, 2020

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker Feona Benjamin

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible...

Apr 03, 2020

Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Apr 03, 2020

Chairman of CWI Selectors impressed by Joshua DaSilva Says Permaul will be seriously considered

Chairman of CWI Selectors impressed by Joshua...

Apr 03, 2020

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19 pandemic

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19...

Apr 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019