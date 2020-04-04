Giftland robbery suspect remanded for another charge

Latest update April 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Twenty-one-year-old Nicholas Singh, of 1818 D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, who was arrested for a robbery at the Giftland Shopping Mall a few months ago, was on Thursday remanded to prison for another charge.
Singh was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, after he was charged for robbing a businessman of $827,000 in credit, three cell phones, a bag, wallet, jewellery and $107,000, cash.
An unrepresented Singh denied the charge which stated that on March 24, 2020, at 65 Bent Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, he robbed Andrew Blackman of items valued at a total of $1,052,000, and $107,000 in cash.
Police prosecutor Richard Inniss made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the seriousness of the offence and the fact that the defendant was positively identified on an identification parade by the virtual complainant.
The court heard that the defendant was previously charged and arrested for the Giftland robbery. The virtual complainant then told the court that he was shot in the leg during the robbery and that caused him to not be able to walk properly.
After listening to the virtual complainant and the prosecutor, Senior Magistrate Daly remanded the defendant to prison and the matter was adjourned to May 4.
