GAWU appeals for temporary closure of sugar estates

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) is calling on the Chief Industrial Relations Manager, Deodat Sukhu, under the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), to temporarily suspend their operations.

In a letter to GuySuCo officials, GAWU was keen to highlight that workers are becoming more fearful with each passing day, while noting that the number of infected Guyanese continues to rise.

Against this backdrop, the union stated that, “In our missive, we recognised the Corporation embraced several measures as a means to allay workers’ fears. Those, while welcomed, have not helped to sufficiently subdue workers’ concerns at this time, especially given the unfolding national situation.”

Furthermore, the union wants support to be given to workers, should a temporary suspension of operations be implemented.

GAWU explained that, “The union, in its correspondence, also called on GuySuCo to provide appropriate financial support to the beleaguered and hard-pressed sugar workers. We advised the GuySuCo that it ought to approach its political bosses to access sufficient financial support to ensure that it can assist its workers in the crisis period. We reminded the state-owned enterprise, that the Government is ensuring that all its workers do not suffer any loss in pay, and therefore, the sugar workers are just as deserving.”

The union body has expressed optimism that the Corporation would sincerely consider its requests adding that, “the sugar corporation has often repeated that its workers are the most important assets, and therefore it should pursue every means to ensure that they and their families are safeguarded and protected at this time.”