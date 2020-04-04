Foreign presence, interest and influence

It is going to have to come down to this: since we refuse to talk with one another, then this means that the vacuum and role have to be filled by somebody.

Since, there is no welcoming of any Guyanese, who may possess the required pedigree and prowess, then the hard and dirty job would have to fall to the good graces and the helping hands of foreigners. They have a presence locally in the persons of ambassadors and High Commissioners, they have already indicated they have an interest in assisting us with finding a way out from under our intractable problems, and they have the prestige, and the influence that comes from that, to get us on our feet and starting over.

Our leaders resist every encouragement and overture – some subtle, some unmistakable – to take the first steps in the long journey towards bridging the yawning craters that keep us apart and at war with each other. The small and necessary steps needed to defuse the situation and to sit around the table are parried away smartly or impatiently rebuffed.

Attempting to get any side to the starting line has been the hardest of goings, with nowhere being the result, and both sides unmoving in their respective public postures, and the known strengths from which they operate. But to the table, they must go, if only to explore what they can get, to consider the possibilities, which only foreigners can help to make happen.

Because of the existing local void, there is the need for other people to get involved urgently. Those people must be perceived as neutral and lacking in any preconceived ideas or biases regarding which group is the fitter and which group is the more proper. They must be regarded as being true and independent referees providing a calming atmosphere in which to operate, driving a purposeful but achievable agenda, and pushing towards a clearing from which this nation and its people can emerge.

To lift itself by the boot straps and embark on the business of erecting the first platforms from which to launch a vision that enables and empowers so much more than what we have achieved. What we have achieved represent a mere fraction, a small one, of our potential.

All of this is sure to encounter the wrath of extremists and tribalists in respective political portions. It would be from the usual portions, and the expected wraths have already be penned or voiced in the public spaces.

The dominant characteristic has been about international intervention and internal guiding, both of which have been resisted. With that in mind, it must be recalled and noted that sources – from more than one constituency – were the ones that originated the appeals and invitations to the foreigners to intervene and be the difference makers. It is either local or foreign help, and locals are effectively ruled out of any contention.

By now, it should not escape the attention of anyone that the foreigners have a stake in what unfolds here. In some instances, there is more than one stake in play and with a complex of relationships to consider.

The range of their interests stretch across the colonial and the historical (the British), the strategical and geopolitical (the Americans), the geographical and commercial (both of them, as well as those of neighbours from the regional and European spheres). There is a lot of muscle that could be brought to bear, and it would be better to have that working for us, than operating in opposition of us.

Though some of the foreign entities may have had difficulty with prior regimes, which came close to bringing pariah status upon this country, and with less than ideal political leadership presences, big powers and powerbrokers have a history of going beyond the anger and frustrations of previous experiences. They easily discard such memories and swallow their pride.

The key is that they do what is best, first and last, for maintaining and expanding their own vital strategic interests, be they ideological, economic, or military. They have no permanent friends, only the permanent priority of vital interests. They will work with anybody, exclude anybody.

It is why Guyanese leaders are warned to tread wisely. Welcome them.