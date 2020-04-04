Latest update April 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

'Aunty Vera' is 101 not out

Marry Adialla also known as “Aunty Vera” of No. 1 Road Corentyne Berbice is 101 years old.

At 101 ‘Aunty Vera’ is still bursting with energy

The woman who was born and raised in the said community where she celebrated her milestone on March 29, 2020.
She celebrated the occasion with a simple ceremony where family and friends gathered to wish her well.
‘Aunty Vera’ is bubbly and in good health, except for a little hearing problem.
In an interview with the media, the woman related how she is still able to do a lot for herself and revealed that she is grateful for life. She expressed thanks to God for keeping her alive for so long.
The woman explained that her parents had 10 children – three girls and seven boys. Only three are still alive. She is proud to be the only person in her family that has lived so long.
‘Aunty Vera’ still has fond memories of her young days. She stated that she did sewing for a living. “Let me tell you, I did sewing for a living, and I enjoyed it a lot. I sewed for bridesmaids and churches in and out of the area, even in my late 90s,” she revealed.
Evidently pleased by the media attention, Aunty Vera said that she always encourage people to do the right things in life. “I always tell the little children to behave…Don’t make your Mom and Dad shame, do the right things in the world. Up to now I would tell my niece, if she ain’t do something too right, I tell her no, don’t do that.”
“I believe that I did a lot of good things to make the Lord keep me up to this age. I live a nice and decent life,” she added
She stated too that “a lot of people have favourite meals, but I don’t have a favourite meal; I eat anything that I have.”
Giving a rundown of her daily routine, she stated that after waking up from her bed every day, she would usually start a prayer session, read her Bible, tidy herself and then wait for the day to unfold.
‘Aunty Vera’ is cared for by one of her nieces. Other relatives usually lend their support and chip in from time to time with her welfare.

