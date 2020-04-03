Latest update April 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Unfit and improper leadership

Apr 03, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

It is with great despair that I write today, and it is very unfortunate for the people of Guyana to be sent decades backwards due to unfit and improper leadership.
While the world is in a mode towards assisting its citizens through the one serious enemy of humanity, a pandemic (Coronavirus/COVID-19) of unprecedented scale, Guyana is still in a position whereby we do not have a fully functional government in place. This is rather a deeply unfortunate situation we have found ourselves in.
Any caring or sane leader would at this point do the right thing; concede so that we can move forward with a Legally Elected Government, by the choice of majority of Guyanese (democracy). Though the new government may not be every citizen’s choice, it is what we need for the greater good of Guyana – a beautiful rich place to live. It would be the honest and decent thing to do.
Your actions or lack thereof have had a negative effect on the populace that is unprecedented where there are no words to describe the position we have been forced into. Four have died as a result of COVID-19; my deepest sympathies to the families affected. The hotline is ineffective. There is no aid forthcoming. There is a lack of finance circulating thus many have no choice but business as usual or starve. How can one sit idly and watch on? Where is our compassion?
GECOM has failed miserably and continue to fail in their mandate to act independently largely due to interference from the incumbent. The incumbent continues to undermine the independence of this body. It is very clear who the winner of the elections on May 2nd, 2020 is. We all know it! Though this is not everyone’s choice there is no sense in fighting. There is no prosperous end if we continue down this destructive path.
Thank you,
Christopher Singh

