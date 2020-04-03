The western nations are on the side of freedom and democracy

The consistent feature of Kean Gibson’s writings is that they never cease to amaze the reader with her outrageous claims.

Let us take a careful examination in the first three sentences of her latest missive, “PPP and West are of the view our Supreme Court must not participate in solving electoral problem” (in another newspaper on 03-01-20), where she made copious references to history to support her premises.

Gibson writes, “I have been looking on with interest at the PPP and their alignment with Foreign governments (United States, Canada, Britain and the Organization of American states)”. “The PPP”, and “their alignment of (Western) governments” – are these not a contradiction of terms, judging from history? It is a known fact that the U.S.A. has sided with the PNC in the past, and had a strong hand in the 1964 elections that catapulted Forbes Burnham into power.

Gibson is deplored for her capricious research methods in the academic world, so it is no surprise that she omitted the European Union in her list of foreign governments to “align” with the PPP. The EU observers are a significant entity in this conversation. Their representatives were present (along with other distinguished international observers) when the commotion erupted as Mr. Mingo was manufacturing his final figures to declare the APNU/AFC party “victorious”.

Gibson claims, “Our Constitution has worked well for us in the past…” Who is the pronoun “us” referring to? Mr. Granger and his party? The Guyanese people? A select few when it is politically expedient?

Ms. Gibson asserts that the Western nations want us to “put aside our Supreme Law and go with their own agendas.” The ABC/EU countries (along with the OAS and CARICOM) do not have an international conspiracy for the country of Guyana to adhere to. Instead, the international observers have had a vital role as mere observers – to oversee that the elections are free and fair and conducted transparently.

The Western nations (along with the OAS and CARICOM) are not siding with the PPP; they are on the side of freedom and democracy – entities that are treasured and apprized in the civilized world.

