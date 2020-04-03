Parika/Supenaam speedboats service suspended amid COVID-19

Latest update April 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Acting on the recommendations provided by the Regional Health Emergency Committee of Region 2, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Dennis Jaikaran has suspended the Parika-Supenaam speedboats service amid efforts to stop the transmission of COVID-19.
The service is a main link between the West Demerara and the city to the Essequibo coast, Region 2.
A meeting was held yesterday between the REO, the Regional Commander, Chairman of the Parika-Supenaam Speedboat Association, Otis Roberts, and other key stakeholders, where the decision was made to cease all speedboat operations from today (Friday 3rd April 2020), until further notice.
Speaking to the Department of Public Information, Roberts commended the decision, noting that it is a measure that was anticipated.
“I think it is an excellent gesture. I think it is much needed. Overall, I would say we are in full cooperation of this gesture and the precautionary measures put in place,” the Chairman stated.
The Parika-Good Hope ferry service will continue to operate two round trips per day – one in the morning and another in the evening – with no more than 100 passengers on each vessel. This will continue unless otherwise directed by the Transport and Harbours Department.
One of Raphael Trotman's closest friends met me outside Nirva Supermarket on Sheriff Street last week. I knew him as my...
State power has always been excessive in Guyana. This has provided currency to the argument advanced recently by one letter-writer,...
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 20 March 2020, a reckless and irresponsible General Assembly (GA) was held by the Organization...
