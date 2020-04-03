Latest update April 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Parika/Supenaam speedboats service suspended amid COVID-19

Apr 03, 2020 News 0

Acting on the recommendations provided by the Regional Health Emergency Committee of Region 2, Regional Executive Officer (REO) Dennis Jaikaran has suspended the Parika-Supenaam speedboats service amid efforts to stop the transmission of COVID-19.

The Parika/Supenaam ferry service has been closed amid fears of COVID-19. (Annette Arjoon photo)

The service is a main link between the West Demerara and the city to the Essequibo coast, Region 2.
A meeting was held yesterday between the REO, the Regional Commander, Chairman of the Parika-Supenaam Speedboat Association, Otis Roberts, and other key stakeholders, where the decision was made to cease all speedboat operations from today (Friday 3rd April 2020), until further notice.
Speaking to the Department of Public Information, Roberts commended the decision, noting that it is a measure that was anticipated.
“I think it is an excellent gesture. I think it is much needed. Overall, I would say we are in full cooperation of this gesture and the precautionary measures put in place,” the Chairman stated.
The Parika-Good Hope ferry service will continue to operate two round trips per day – one in the morning and another in the evening – with no more than 100 passengers on each vessel. This will continue unless otherwise directed by the Transport and Harbours Department.

 

More in this category

Sports

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker Feona Benjamin

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker...

Apr 03, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker, Feona Banjamin has set her sights on representing Guyana’s senior female football team, the ‘Lady Jags’. At 18 year-old, Benjamin has...
Read More
Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Apr 03, 2020

Chairman of CWI Selectors impressed by Joshua DaSilva Says Permaul will be seriously considered

Chairman of CWI Selectors impressed by Joshua...

Apr 03, 2020

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19 pandemic

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19...

Apr 02, 2020

Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for upgrading of facilities

Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for...

Apr 02, 2020

Making a difference in St Cuthbert’s Mission Multi-talented National Athlete Cassie Junor

Making a difference in St Cuthbert’s Mission...

Apr 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019