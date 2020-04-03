My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker Feona Benjamin

By Zaheer Mohamed

Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker, Feona Banjamin has set her sights on representing Guyana’s senior female football team, the ‘Lady Jags’. At 18 year-old, Benjamin has already been making a name for her team to a number of titles in local competitions.

She is arguably Region One’s most prolific striker and has scored 14 goals in 2019 at the Heritage Games, including 10 in the qualifier and four in the finals at Everest Cricket Club ground where her team was eliminated in the semi finals.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport yesterday, Banjamin said she started to play the sport from the age of 12 and intends to work hard in order to secure a place on the national team.

“I developed a passion for the game at an early age after witnessing other players in action, so I train everyday at the Sebai ground in order to realise my dream and make Region One proud,” she added.

Benjamin has always been the leading goal-scorer in tournaments there and she also aims to help her team win the Heritage title.

“We have a number of talented players here, but we need more exposure. We also need more coaching, especially from higher level coaches and with this I think the authorities here and the Guyana Football Federation can assist.”

Region One has produced national players such as Annalisa Vincent and Samara Rodrigues, and while Benjamin wants to don national colours, she is calling for more tournaments there so the players can continue to improve.

“The Port Kaituma Football Foundation and the Matarkai Sports Committee are doing a fine job in organising tournaments, but securing sponsorship is a challenge. The business community can chip in a bit more so that we can be exposed to competitive football on a more regular basis.”

While Banjamin noted that the Corona virus has put a hold on sports, she is looking forward to an opportunity to train with the national team in the future.

“Following this pandemic, I would like to hone my skills at the club level in the city. I am also looking forward to a tryout with the national team and shall be willing to attend training sessions or trial games.”

Among those athletes to have come from Region One that represented Guyana with distinction are Gwendolyn O’Neil, who became the first Guyanese woman to win a world boxing title, and middle distance runner, Cleveland Forde.