Latest update April 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Apr 03, 2020 Sports 0

Head of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sport Club (GMR&SC) Rameez Mohamed, in an invited comment indicated to Kaieteur Sport yesterday that he fears the coronavirus pandemic may continue to spread and the GMR&SC competitors and fans alike would be very grateful if the virus is under control by November for the International Race Meet at South Dakota.

Rameez Mohamed

He posited that, “Coronavirus cases have now reached double digits in Guyana with a reported 19 cases and four deaths as of Wednesday. Linden and Corriverton have both issued respective warnings, urging their residents to stay indoors and although it has been business as usual for Georgetown, the feared spread of the disease has seen the Mayor of Georgetown issuing a notice that all Markets and vending will cease from tonight at 7pm.”
Currently, Mohamed shared, the GMR&SC is proactively using its respective social media platforms to get useful and verified information out there to their followers. In addition, the club is cognisant of the fact that many persons are already being affected financially by the disease and that list will only lengthen as time goes on.
And, in an effort to do their part, the club is currently organising hampers to help affected families. “The health and wellbeing of our people is first priority and although I’m sure many, including myself have missed the racing action at the track, we have to contain this virus first. It’s really hard to predict when the disease will be contained in Guyana but I am hoping for it to be under control as soon as possible”, Mohamed noted.
The GMR&SC hosted two race meets at the Timehri race track this year namely the Endurance Championship round one and the National Race of Champions round one in January and February respectively.
Meanwhile, the Dexterity Challenge and the Drag Championship round one that were slated to speed off in March and this month respectively have both be postponed indefinitely.

 

More in this category

Sports

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker Feona Benjamin

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker...

Apr 03, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker, Feona Banjamin has set her sights on representing Guyana’s senior female football team, the ‘Lady Jags’. At 18 year-old, Benjamin has...
Read More
Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Apr 03, 2020

Chairman of CWI Selectors impressed by Joshua DaSilva Says Permaul will be seriously considered

Chairman of CWI Selectors impressed by Joshua...

Apr 03, 2020

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19 pandemic

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19...

Apr 02, 2020

Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for upgrading of facilities

Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for...

Apr 02, 2020

Making a difference in St Cuthbert’s Mission Multi-talented National Athlete Cassie Junor

Making a difference in St Cuthbert’s Mission...

Apr 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019