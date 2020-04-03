Major drug bust by cops in Berbice River – Five persons in custody; 166 kilos ganja found, boat seized

The Guyana Police Force in its quest to put a dent on the illegal drugs trade in the country has arrested five more drug dealers in another sting operation this time in the Berbice River.

The men were arrested on Wednesday in a wooden vessel with a large quantity of processed cannabis.

According to information, at about 15:00h, the ranks who were conducting a marine patrol in the Berbice River, intercepted the boat which was being powered by a 75 HP Mercury engine in the vicinity of Plegt Anker village.

A search of the vessel revealed one hundred and twenty-four taped parcels of suspected cannabis which when weighed amounted to one hundred and sixty-six kilograms. The boat was seized.

The suspects are residents of New Amsterdam; No. 2 Village, East Canje; Fort Nassau, Berbice River and Fort Ordnance Housing Scheme, East Canje. They are expected to be charged with Possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.