Guyanese should not be taken advantage of

DEAR EDITOR,

The caretaker Minister within the Ministry of Public Health (MPH) reported that her ministry has used a PAHO/WHO model to project 1,400 COVID-19 cases in Guyana. This Minister has also reported that the MoPH has determined that 81% of Guyana’s COVID-19 cases will be moderate while 14% will be severe and 5% critical. I wonder how accurate these numbers are. Can anyone trust these numbers? This is the same minister who allegedly signed form 24 for Region 4 in breach of electoral laws. How can Guyanese trust this minister or any one in her government?

It needs to be pointed out that any projections generated from the PAHO /WHO model is directly dependent on the nature of information imputed into this model. The MPH needs to explain how it arrived at its figures. It is our right to know. Our lives are important.

Has the MoPH imputed any information regarding Guyana’s abnormal social, political and economic dynamics into the PAHO/ WHO model? This unique dynamic will certainly alter predictions in raising the number of COVID-19 cases.

Those numbers outputted by the MoPH has to be treated with a grain of salt. At this time, Guyana is governed by an illegal government. There is no health minister and the mayor of Georgetown does not even understand the importance of a lock-down in saving lives. These are all variables among a slew of others which will unnecessarily cause the number of COVID-19 cases to climb.

Further, we all know that Guyana is unprepared to handle the COVID -19 pandemic largely because the illegal APNU/PNC/AFC Government continues to deplete public funds to hire pricy lawyers in fighting a series of court cases to remain in power on rigged election figures manipulated by GECOM. Because of such cruelty, there are hardly funds for life saving medical supplies like ventilators and economic support for a necessary lock down in reducing the viral spread. This government should never be allowed to take advantage of Guyanese like this.

To this end, I appeal for sanctions to be applied to all members of the disgraced APNU/PNC /AFC government and the disgraced GECOM officials as a form of behavioural modification in bringing relief to Guyanese people.

Sincerely,

Annie Baliram (Ph.D)