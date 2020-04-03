Free-for-all tekkin place!

Latest update April 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Apr 03, 2020
Dem boys seh Soulja Bai finally wake up… but pun the wrong side of the bed. Dem boys believe that he bin still half-asleep when he announce overnight closure of bars and restaurants.
Dem boys wan feel that he nah understand the seriousness of the Coronavirus problem.
Dem boys want to know if he really believe duh is what gun mek a difference.
He gah fuh be dreaming if he think suh.
While Soulja Bai sleeping, dem others busy selling and buying state property.
Dem boys hear that Bee Kay buy prime riverside property. Dem boys nah see tender. Dem boys nah see valuation. Dem boys nah see bid. Dem boys nah see bill.
But Dem Boys smell a big rat. It smell the same way when Jagdeo sell Sanata to he friend.
Dem boys wan believe dat the government having a free-for-all.
Is like a man who open he supermarket and call a few persons and tell dem tek wha dem want.
Dem boy seh that the property dat Bee Kay get worth more than US$200M.
Dem boys seh if we get US$200M for dat property, we ent gat to ask World Bank anymore for US$5M for help fight Coronavirus.
Talk half and lef the other half fuh when Soulja Bai stop sleepwalking!
