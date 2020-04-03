Latest update April 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Free-for-all tekkin place!

Apr 03, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Dem boys seh Soulja Bai finally wake up… but pun the wrong side of the bed. Dem boys believe that he bin still half-asleep when he announce overnight closure of bars and restaurants.
Dem boys wan feel that he nah understand the seriousness of the Coronavirus problem.
Dem boys want to know if he really believe duh is what gun mek a difference.
He gah fuh be dreaming if he think suh.
While Soulja Bai sleeping, dem others busy selling and buying state property.
Dem boys hear that Bee Kay buy prime riverside property. Dem boys nah see tender. Dem boys nah see valuation. Dem boys nah see bid. Dem boys nah see bill.
But Dem Boys smell a big rat. It smell the same way when Jagdeo sell Sanata to he friend.
Dem boys wan believe dat the government having a free-for-all.
Is like a man who open he supermarket and call a few persons and tell dem tek wha dem want.
Dem boy seh that the property dat Bee Kay get worth more than US$200M.
Dem boys seh if we get US$200M for dat property, we ent gat to ask World Bank anymore for US$5M for help fight Coronavirus.
Talk half and lef the other half fuh when Soulja Bai stop sleepwalking!

More in this category

Sports

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker Feona Benjamin

My goal is to represent Guyana-Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker...

Apr 03, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed Sebai Invincible Talons FC striker, Feona Banjamin has set her sights on representing Guyana’s senior female football team, the ‘Lady Jags’. At 18 year-old, Benjamin has...
Read More
Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Mohamed hopeful for November Race Meet

Apr 03, 2020

Chairman of CWI Selectors impressed by Joshua DaSilva Says Permaul will be seriously considered

Chairman of CWI Selectors impressed by Joshua...

Apr 03, 2020

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19 pandemic

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19...

Apr 02, 2020

Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for upgrading of facilities

Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for...

Apr 02, 2020

Making a difference in St Cuthbert’s Mission Multi-talented National Athlete Cassie Junor

Making a difference in St Cuthbert’s Mission...

Apr 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019