City Council restricts public gatherings to five persons, closes markets until further notice

In an effort to tackle and mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID 19, the Mayor and Councillors of the City (M&CC) of Georgetown has moved to implement a number of public restrictions.

In a statement the Council said that in order to safeguard the public health of the citizenry of Georgetown and the public at large, permission for public gatherings of more than five persons will not be granted.

“Public places will be closed as follows, save and except essential services/essential service providers.

● Bars and restaurants, except between 06:00 hours and 18:00 hours. (6:00 am – 6:00 pm).

● Gymnasiums, movie theatres, libraries, play parks and other recreational facilities.

● Restaurants except for take-out and/or delivery services: dining or cluster of patrons at public restaurants and bars is prohibited.

● Hotels to remain open but are required to close pools, spas, gyms, tennis courts and other recreational facilities where persons cluster; hotel restaurants and bars to only operate room service, take out and/or delivery services.”

Further, the Council implored persons to refrain from congregating in public places, and for all public and private offices to operate for no more than four (4) hours daily.

“Limit your presence at banks and other institutions unless the transactions are absolutely necessary and continue to practice social distancing.”

“The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown regrets any inconvenience that this may cause, (but) stands resolute with the Government of Guyana in the combat of the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus), as such, this notice is subject to change in accordance with national guidelines.”

The Council noted that this does not include the presence of members of City Constabulary and other persons engaged in essential duties.

According to the Council, essential workers and service providers include care givers, nurses home helpers, storage, purification and distribution of water staff; staff at hospitals, clinics and pharmacies; media and broadcasting services; medical and paramedical professionals; removal, handling or burial of deceased persons or disposal of dead animals; sanitation services workers; security services (private), emergency first responders, the joint services staff; telecommunications providers; transport services and waterfront workers; supermarkets – provision of food supplies; provider of beverages and fuel service stations.

In the same vein, the Council issued a notice informing the public that with effect from tomorrow, Saturday 4th April, 2020, all Municipal Markets will be closed until further notice.

“The closure includes Road Selling/Street Vending (including Wholesalers/Retailers/Farmers/Night Sellers, Snackette/Cook Shop Operators and all other category of Food Sellers and Street Vendors) as authorized under Sections 3(1) and 302 (31) (d) of the Municipal and District Councils Act, Chapter 28:01.

All Markets and Street Vending operations must cease from today Friday 3rd April, 2020 at 19:00 hours (7 pm)

Farmers, Wholesalers/Retailers will be permitted to ply their trade at the Stabroek and Bourda Markets on Fridays Only, from 07:00 hours to 13:00 hours (1pm) as follows:

a) Stabroek Market: West of the Guyana Fire Service Building and;

b) Bourda Market: On Merriman Mall between Orange Walk and Light Street.

The Friday Farmers, Wholesalers/Retailers operation will be conducted under strict guidelines for the practice of social distancing.

Additionally, no Sunday street/road selling will be permitted at the Albouystown market, until further notice.”