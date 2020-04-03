Another patient in ICU due to COVID-19 – Public Health Ministry

Another patient has been placed in the Intensive Care Unit, (ICU) due to COVID-19. Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence made this disclosure yesterday during her daily update on efforts to tackle the virus.

According to the Minister, the number of confirmed cases remains at 19, with one inconclusive.

“Our new deaths on April 1, 2020 were two, bringing the total number of deaths to four persons.”

“Eleven persons are in isolation. The number of persons currently on home quarantine known by the Ministry of Public Health is 121. The number of persons in institutional quarantine is now 31.”

According to Lawrence, of the numbers above, the regional breakdown is one in region three; seventeen in region four with 1 inconclusive and one case in region six.

The total number of persons who have been tested has moved from 70 to 75 with –19 positive, 55 negatives, and one inconclusive.

While she noted that region four which is the epicentre of the Coronavirus disease in Guyana, Minister Lawrence used the opportunity to appeal to citizens and impress on them the seriousness of the situation.

“My Fellow Guyanese, I have been noticing that despite the countless messages appealing to you to be responsible, to comply with the advisory measures that the Ministry of Public Health along with other partners has put in place in the interest of mitigating the spread of the virus and to keep us all safe, you are still breaching the protocols and behaving as if you are immune to the disease.

Let me remind you that COVID-19 has no boundaries, its firing power is aimed at all of us.”

“Therefore, I am urging you, rather I am begging you to play your civic part and adhere to all credible advisories that have been circulating in the media for your protection and for mine.

Hand washing, cough etiquette and above all, social/physical distancing are the steps that can save our lives.”

Lawrence reiterated the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH)’s appreciation of the sterling efforts of the healthcare workers on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

“I encourage you not only to protect yourselves as best as you can but to work with the same vigour even as we wage the battle against COVID-19.”

“I wish to assure you that we do have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment for the various levels of staff. These will be distributed by the hospitals and the Regional Health Officers in each region. Please note that all of your concerns are being addressed,” she said.

In addition, the Minister reminded the public that there remain special circumstances by which the persons can undergo testing for the virus.

“I wish to repeat that the MoPH continues to follow the testing guidelines provided by the World Health Organization which are as follows; Anyone presenting fever, along with one of the symptoms (shortness of breath or a cough), does not mean that they have COVID-19.”

“What determines a person being a likely suspect is if that person and let me give you the various scenarios; If you have travelled and during the 14 days you begin to have a cough, fever or shortness of breath; If you have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 and during 14 days since that meeting you begin to have – a cough, fever or shortness of breath; If you visited a facility where COVID-19 positive cases have been identified and during the 14 days after that visit you begin to have a cough, fever or shortness of breath. In order to protect our patients, all hospitals will have a mandatory test done on patients to be admitted with all the symptoms- cough, fever, and shortness of breath that cannot be explained from a clinical perspective.”