Wheh Soulja Bai deh?

Dem boys watching Claudette de Singer wid four eye. Dem wan’ see if she gun do the right thing and save the country or the wrang thing and destroy she reputation that tek ah lifetime to build.

Dem boys watching dem other Commissioners. Some of dem want read out de whole court paper before dem guh meeting. Dem boys looking to see if they gun pussyfoot again and if somebody waiting in the wings to put anodda spokes in the elections wheel.

Dem boys watching but dem ent seeing Soulja Bai. Is like the coronavirus gat he suh frighten he hiding way. The man supposed to be leading from the front, but is like he marching backwards.

Jagdeo bin seh how he does sleep early every night, but is like Soulja Bai sleeping all day now that he waiting fuh see whether he gun get swear in as Pressy or Opposition Leader.

Dem Boys hope he wake up and impose a lockdown before all ah we dead from de virus.

Nuff people calling fuh Jagdeo and Soulja Bai to come together to form one government. Dem boys seh that can’t be good. One of dem is bad enough, much less two. Dem boys thought dem did see it all under Jagdeo but the next government come and do wuss.

Dem boys seh that with power sharing dem two gun sit down and divide the country among themselves. Dem boys support Pedro, who call fuh cutting dem power before any power sharing.

Talk half, and leh we see wha Claudette de Singer really deh pun from today.