We need to tackle this crisis in a more comprehensive fashion

Latest update April 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
Is there a plan for the Leadership of the Coronavirus Committee/Task Force to meet with the Leadership of Corporate Guyana /Private Businesses (Banks DIH, DDL, the Financial Institutions, Ansa Mc Al, Massy Group, Demtoco, Digicel, GT&T, Grace Kennedy, etc, etc, etc, and to engage them in meaningful discussions about your plans, the activities you are hoping to undertake and the quantity of resources needed and there possible assistance in helping the nation to acquire the required items; while the present Committee/Task Force is doing what they can it is my humble opinion that Corporate Guyana/Private Businesses have the necessary skills and resources that would assist us to put in place meaningful plans and workable activities that would give us a fighting chance to tackle this Crisis in a more comprehensive fashion.
I believe that the Leadership of Corporate Guyana/Private Businesses realize and embrace the philosophy that no Company is an island on to itself.
If the Leadership of the Committee/Task Force has not reached out to this group I believe you are making a terrible mistake, you can not undertake this journey by yourself.
Regards,
Dunstan Barrow A.A.
