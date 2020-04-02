Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for upgrading of facilities

Latest update April 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
By Zaheer Mohamed
Chairperson of Sebai Sports Club of Region One, Karen Benjamin said that the sporting facilities in the area need to be upgraded so the athletes’ talent can be better harnessed.
Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Benjamin stated that the while they manage to host various events, they are being faced with a number of challenges, from time to time.
She informed that one of the biggest hurdles to overcome there is to maintain the ground. “We do receive assistance in the form of a grant from the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, but that alone is not enough to keep the facility in the top shape for competitions. Apart from cutting the ground, we need to put in more facilities to make the ground more comfortable for athletes and fans, and for this we need the corporation of the business community. From time to time we have to use cutlasses to weed the grass, because the brush cutter is not in working condition,” she added.
“Sometimes we host fundraising activities, but that has been very slow, so we need more support from NGOs as well since the club cannot afford to sponsor athletes when they are being selected to represent the region at major competitions,” she posited, adding that sports gears are expensive.
The club was resuscitated in 2019 and under her leadership their female football team reached the final four at the Heritage games. She said that since then females are getting more actively involved in sports moreso cricket, football and volleyball.
“We are looking forward to having more young people taking part in sports and getting the opportunity to showcase their talent in the major tournaments,” said Benjamin.
“One of the things I would like to see here is the athletes getting a decent chance to hone their skills. We need qualified coaches and referees and I think the Guyana Football Federation and the Regional authorities can help in this regard, and this will be a big boost for the region since the coaches can reach out to the smaller communities. This is an area where more emphasis needs to be placed.”
“Sports should be a priority for the regional authorities so when they prepare their budget, sports can receive more assistance. We also need a sports officer in region one,” she said.
“Our athletes have the ability, but they need more exposure and this is an area we are working on as well.”
Benjamin informed that the club has 68 members at present, both males and females and her goal is to produce national athletes.
Apr 02, 2020The National Sports Commission (NSC) has informed the media via a Press Release that the general public is advised that all facilities under the commission will remain closed until May 01, 2020. List...
Apr 02, 2020
Apr 02, 2020
Apr 02, 2020
Apr 02, 2020
Apr 01, 2020
History is replete with the destructive side of human nature. In countless instances, the mind is unable to grasp the motives... more
The Ministry of Public Health appears to have psychic powers. How else does one explain that a top official of the Ministry... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On 20 March 2020, a reckless and irresponsible General Assembly (GA) was held by the Organization... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]