Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for upgrading of facilities

By Zaheer Mohamed

Chairperson of Sebai Sports Club of Region One, Karen Benjamin said that the sporting facilities in the area need to be upgraded so the athletes’ talent can be better harnessed.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Benjamin stated that the while they manage to host various events, they are being faced with a number of challenges, from time to time.

She informed that one of the biggest hurdles to overcome there is to maintain the ground. “We do receive assistance in the form of a grant from the Ministry of Indigenous People’s Affairs, but that alone is not enough to keep the facility in the top shape for competitions. Apart from cutting the ground, we need to put in more facilities to make the ground more comfortable for athletes and fans, and for this we need the corporation of the business community. From time to time we have to use cutlasses to weed the grass, because the brush cutter is not in working condition,” she added.

“Sometimes we host fundraising activities, but that has been very slow, so we need more support from NGOs as well since the club cannot afford to sponsor athletes when they are being selected to represent the region at major competitions,” she posited, adding that sports gears are expensive.

The club was resuscitated in 2019 and under her leadership their female football team reached the final four at the Heritage games. She said that since then females are getting more actively involved in sports moreso cricket, football and volleyball.

“We are looking forward to having more young people taking part in sports and getting the opportunity to showcase their talent in the major tournaments,” said Benjamin.

“One of the things I would like to see here is the athletes getting a decent chance to hone their skills. We need qualified coaches and referees and I think the Guyana Football Federation and the Regional authorities can help in this regard, and this will be a big boost for the region since the coaches can reach out to the smaller communities. This is an area where more emphasis needs to be placed.”

“Sports should be a priority for the regional authorities so when they prepare their budget, sports can receive more assistance. We also need a sports officer in region one,” she said.

“Our athletes have the ability, but they need more exposure and this is an area we are working on as well.”

Benjamin informed that the club has 68 members at present, both males and females and her goal is to produce national athletes.