NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19 pandemic

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has informed the media via a Press Release that the general public is advised that all facilities under the commission will remain closed until May 01, 2020.

List of facilities include:

• Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

• National Gymnasium

• National Aquatic Centre

• Colgrain Pool

• National Racquet/Sports Resource Centre

The release noted that the public is asked NOT to show up to any of the above mentioned facilities for queries. They can however, call the office at Homestretch Avenue on 225-6340/225-3560 between the hours of 08:00 and noon.

The Department regrets any inconvenience caused but would like to thank the public for their support and understanding.

Please be sure to always practice social distancing and wash your hands, the release concluded.

Guyana has so far recorded two death and 19 positive results of coronavirus or COVID-19 and the general public is being asked to take every precaution to limit the spread of the deadly virus which has been devastating around the world.