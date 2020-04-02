Latest update April 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19 pandemic

Apr 02, 2020 Sports 0

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has informed the media via a Press Release that the general public is advised that all facilities under the commission will remain closed until May 01, 2020.
List of facilities include:
• Cliff Anderson Sports Hall
• National Gymnasium
• National Aquatic Centre
• Colgrain Pool
• National Racquet/Sports Resource Centre
The release noted that the public is asked NOT to show up to any of the above mentioned facilities for queries. They can however, call the office at Homestretch Avenue on 225-6340/225-3560 between the hours of 08:00 and noon.
The Department regrets any inconvenience caused but would like to thank the public for their support and understanding.
Please be sure to always practice social distancing and wash your hands, the release concluded.
Guyana has so far recorded two death and 19 positive results of coronavirus or COVID-19 and the general public is being asked to take every precaution to limit the spread of the deadly virus which has been devastating around the world.

More in this category

Sports

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19 pandemic

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19 pandemic

Apr 02, 2020

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has informed the media via a Press Release that the general public is advised that all facilities under the commission will remain closed until May 01, 2020. List...
Read More
Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for upgrading of facilities

Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for...

Apr 02, 2020

Making a difference in St Cuthbert’s Mission Multi-talented National Athlete Cassie Junor

Making a difference in St Cuthbert’s Mission...

Apr 02, 2020

Anderson scrumming for debut

Anderson scrumming for debut

Apr 02, 2020

2020 Reebok CrossFit Games Mahadeo and Adonis persevering despite COVID – 19

2020 Reebok CrossFit Games Mahadeo and Adonis...

Apr 02, 2020

Guyana Jaguars Trainer Neil Barry gives tips for Covid-19 break Ex MSC pacer says sleep is critical to physical health

Guyana Jaguars Trainer Neil Barry gives tips for...

Apr 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019