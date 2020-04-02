Hundreds of pensioners flock to post offices, despite social distancing pleas

Latest update April 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Pensioners yesterday flocked to Post Offices across Guyana to uplift their monthly pensions. Hundreds of seniors could be seen standing in long queues outside of the facilities in close proximity to each other, despite COVID-19 warnings and pleas for social distancing practices.

Public-spirited citizens who assisted Pensioners with social distancing, among other things, at Enmore Post Office

Pensioners lined up outside Bourda Post Office

The Guyana Post Office Corporation had issued advisories asking pensioners to refrain from visiting the offices on the first two days of the month.
The Corporation had also made available the option of authorising a family member to uplift pension payment on behalf of the claimant when it is available. This measure was put in place to avoid crowds and the hassle to seniors in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While in most areas this was not practiced, some individuals in the Enmore area took it upon themselves to reach out and assist the elders in their community to practice social distancing, by seating them far apart from each other at their local Post Office.
At some offices, pensioners were required to wash their hands and/or sanitize before entering the building.
It is advised that all COVID-19 protocols are observed.

 

 

 

