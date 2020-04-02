Free mobile services for healthcare workers during COVID-19 fight – GTT

Healthcare workers, the brave individuals on the frontline of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Guyana, are to benefit from free mobile services, compliments of GTT. This will last until the COVID-19 battle is over.

Making the announcement during an online media conference yesterday was Chief Executive Officer, Justin Nedd.

“We want to show our appreciation and encouragement to all of the doctors and nurses and other health care workers working on the frontline in the fight against the Coronavirus,” Nedd told the media.

To access the services, those in the medical field will have to register through the Medical Council and the Nurses’ Association. GTT is also examining ways to allow other medical professionals to benefit from the service.

This free mobile service extended to the medical workers will allow them to make free calls to GTT numbers, as well as to other networks.

However, this free service will not be extended to the thousands of Guyanese consumers forced to isolate themselves due to the virus.

When Kaieteur News inquired why this was not the route taken by the telecommunications giant, the CEO explained that providing free services “is not feasible at this time.”

He said “although this is what people are expecting, we cannot provide free services right now because it is not feasible; we are not laying off staff, so we need to generate income to pay salaries.”

According to Nedd, the company has implemented several measures to safeguard staffers and costumers against COVID-19, including closing all GTT stores countrywide, to aid social distancing.

The CEO did emphasise, however, that the services offered by the country are considered to be essential, thus a total lockdown of GTT is not possible, since the country cannot be without connectivity.

“Keeping connected is a priority,” he asserted.

As it relates to the payment of utility bills, Nedd noted that Guyanese can take advantage of their online billing service and the Mobile Money App to pay bills from the comfort of their homes.

Further, the CEO pointed out that the company is looking for avenues to improve their services, since the majority of Guyana’s population will be at home, meaning an increase in mobile and internet services.