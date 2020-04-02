Embrace private sector to combat Coronavirus spread

DEAR EDITOR,

The number of Coronavirus cases is rising. The caretaker government should embrace or seek assistance from the private sector to combat the spread of this virus. It would have been ideal to have a legitimate government in place (sworn in from the real results of the March 2 elections) to handle the health crisis. The international community has threatened sanctions over electoral fraud. Guyana would have been in a position to receive various forms of assistance from wealthy countries to address Corona had the elected government been allowed to swear in and take charge of the situation.

We have learnt that the country does not have kits for widespread testing. So there is no way to get a real measurement of the number of Coronavirus cases in Guyana. No one is immune to the virus and it can be easily spread through human contact. Anyone can have it without knowing.

The virus is deadly. People are falling like flies in Italy and America. Several Guyanese have gotten the virus in New York and a few died. It is incumbent on the caretaker government, to take a more activist approach to combat the spread of the virus by seeking the help of the private sector.

Meanwhile, the opposition PPP is applauded for its public efforts encouraging people to take measures to mitigate its spread and for advising people how to stay healthy.

The caretaker government has an obligation to protect the health of the entire nation. There are no easy answers to the health crisis. The government must inform the public of the symptoms of coronavirus and if they have those symptoms to get a test. Not everyone with a cough or cold or fever is a victim of coronavirus.

The ministry should show what steps have been taken to battle the disease and its effects. The answer to some simple questions will provide guidance to managing the spread. It would be wise for government to reveal, as other countries have done, how many tests were administered, how many confirmed cases found, and how many negative. Of those who tested positive for Coronavirus, how many have recovered? How equipped are the hospitals to address a large breakout of cases? Are there enough medical personnel and ventilators? The government must seek assistance of private medical institutions and coordinate to fight the menace. In this way, we will know whether we can stay above the curve and implement measures to stay ahead if there is a break out.

Meanwhile, a common sense approach is needed to continue to stay ahead of the curve (difference between medical supplies and number of victims). People must be encouraged to quarantine themselves. There should be some kind of lockdown. It will cause inconvenience to social life. Social distance or lockdown is for the people’s well-being. People should go out only for essential items or to perform most needed services and avoid group interaction.

Those who have tested positive for the virus must be monitored and isolated. Those who came into contact with people infected with the virus must self-contain (no contact with anyone, not even family members). There are no special medicines for this virus. Eat and drink healthy items. Isolation and home-made medicine are the best remedies right now; hot liquid, hot air, food with high PH value are recommended.

The Ministry of Health must take the lead in offering guidance to the public on a healthy lifestyle. No doubt, Ministry is faced with serious challenges and support must be sought from all stakeholders. The government must reach out to all to assist in this battle. It must not lock out the private sector. Cooperation from all are critical to fight Corona.

A multi-pronged approach is needed to defeat the virus enemy –humanitarian, economic, and medical. The medical alone would not succeed unless people are able to eat and have financial support to stay healthy. Government must take care of the vulnerable members of society. Those worked in the private sector are hurting being at home or have lost jobs; some can’t pay rent or mortgage. Government must provide assistance to all in need to tidy them over. Government must give tax breaks to companies that retain their staff during the crisis.

May I take this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the service provided by health workers under trying times. Stay safe!

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram