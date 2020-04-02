Duo nabbed with drugs during Canje River sting operation

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force, acting on intelligence, proceeded to a location on the Canje River at about 21:45hrs on Monday, where they intercepted a wooden vessel with two men aboard.

A search of the boat was conducted and twenty-four parcels of Cannabis Sativa were found.

The two men, both of whom reside at Sand Hills, Berbice River, were taken into custody, along with the parcels and the boat. When weighed, the parcels were found to be a total of 46,980 grams.

The men remain in custody as investigation continues. They are likely to be charged soon.