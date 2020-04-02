Latest update April 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Duo nabbed with drugs during Canje River sting operation

Apr 02, 2020 News 0

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force, acting on intelligence, proceeded to a location on the Canje River at about 21:45hrs on Monday, where they intercepted a wooden vessel with two men aboard.
A search of the boat was conducted and twenty-four parcels of Cannabis Sativa were found.
The two men, both of whom reside at Sand Hills, Berbice River, were taken into custody, along with the parcels and the boat. When weighed, the parcels were found to be a total of 46,980 grams.
The men remain in custody as investigation continues. They are likely to be charged soon.

More in this category

Sports

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19 pandemic

NSC facilities remained close due to COVID-19 pandemic

Apr 02, 2020

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has informed the media via a Press Release that the general public is advised that all facilities under the commission will remain closed until May 01, 2020. List...
Read More
Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for upgrading of facilities

Sebai SC chairperson Karen Benjamin calls for...

Apr 02, 2020

Making a difference in St Cuthbert’s Mission Multi-talented National Athlete Cassie Junor

Making a difference in St Cuthbert’s Mission...

Apr 02, 2020

Anderson scrumming for debut

Anderson scrumming for debut

Apr 02, 2020

2020 Reebok CrossFit Games Mahadeo and Adonis persevering despite COVID – 19

2020 Reebok CrossFit Games Mahadeo and Adonis...

Apr 02, 2020

Guyana Jaguars Trainer Neil Barry gives tips for Covid-19 break Ex MSC pacer says sleep is critical to physical health

Guyana Jaguars Trainer Neil Barry gives tips for...

Apr 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019