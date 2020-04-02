Coronavirus pandemic… Parks closed for Easter weekend

Latest update April 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM
With the mission of following guidelines recommended by the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 and other key health agencies, the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) yesterday announced that all of their urban parks will be closed on the Easter weekend from April 9th- 14th. These parks include the Botanical Gardens, Joe Vieira Park and the National Park.
The commission was also keen to note that the zoo will remain closed to the public until further notice.
Furthermore, event reservations for the use of any of the parks will not be accepted, since the Commission’s offices were temporarily closed with immediate effect until April 30th. The protected areas of Almond and Shell Beach also remain closed to visitors until further notice.
“In order to protect and safeguard the Commission’s staff and the general public, the aforementioned were taken,” the PAC said yesterday in a statement to the press.
It added that, “The PAC/ NAC calls on all Guyanese to adhere to the necessary precautions and advice as we seek to end the spread of COVID-19. The Commission will update the public in the event of any change to the abovementioned measures”.
